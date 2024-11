Israeli military claims to find combat equipment and infrastructure in Wadi Al-Slouqi and Litani River

The Israeli military's 91st Division has reportedly expanded its operations in the rugged and mountainous regions of South Lebanon, specifically in Wadi Al-Slouqi, and Litani River areas.



Israel's army spokesperson, Avichay Adraee, claimed that the Division uncovered and destroyed numerous weapons caches, underground facilities, and rocket-launching platforms believed to have been used for attacks targeting northern Israeli towns.



He alleged that commando units operating in Wadi Al-Slouqi discovered and seized hundreds of weapons and dismantled underground structures, including dozens of ready-to-launch rocket platforms.



Meanwhile, the "Alexandroni" Brigade allegedly carried out intelligence-led raids in the Litani River area, targeting concealed infrastructure in complex terrains. Soldiers reportedly engaged in direct combat with Hezbollah fighters and uncovered additional stockpiles of rockets, missiles, and artillery, destroying them to prevent further use.



"The 91st Division continues its dual mission of offensive and defensive operations in northern Israel, aiming to neutralize "terrorist threats" emanating from southern Lebanon," Adraee claimed.

#عاجل 🔴 قوات الفرقة 91 في منطقة وادي السلوقي ونهر الليطاني وتعثر على عشرات الوسائل القتالية والبنى التحتية وتقوم بتدميرها وسط المنطقة الوعرة والجبلية في لبنان



🔸قوات الفرقة 91 تواصل عمليات التمشيط لتطهير أوكار الإرهاب، وبحثًا عن الوسائل القتالية ومنصات إطلاق القذائف الصاروخية… pic.twitter.com/4MHlYqCGJI — افيخاي ادرعي (@AvichayAdraee) November 26, 2024