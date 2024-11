An Israeli airstrike targeted the central area of the Rashidieh camp in Tyre district, resulting in several injuries, according to preliminary reports.



Video footage from the scene shows a cloud of smoke rising from the area following the strike as the attack caused significant damage, and emergency teams are on the ground assessing the situation.

غارة تستهدف وسط مخيم الرشيدية وسقوط عدد من الاصابات pic.twitter.com/0ZUsHihhKF — LBCI Lebanon News (@LBCI_NEWS) November 26, 2024