Hezbollah to remain active after ceasefire, Hassan Fadlallah tells Reuters

Hezbollah will remain active after its war with Israel ends, including by helping displaced Lebanese return to their villages and rebuilding areas destroyed by Israeli strikes, senior Hezbollah official and member of parliament Hassan Fadlallah said on Tuesday.



Fadlallah told Reuters that Lebanon was facing "dangerous, sensitive hours" before the anticipated announcement of a ceasefire, given the Israeli air force's intensified strikes on Tuesday afternoon on Beirut and its southern suburbs.



Reuters