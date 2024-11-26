Hezbollah to remain active after ceasefire, Hassan Fadlallah tells Reuters

Lebanon News
2024-11-26 | 10:00
High views
Hezbollah to remain active after ceasefire, Hassan Fadlallah tells Reuters
Hezbollah to remain active after ceasefire, Hassan Fadlallah tells Reuters

Hezbollah will remain active after its war with Israel ends, including by helping displaced Lebanese return to their villages and rebuilding areas destroyed by Israeli strikes, senior Hezbollah official and member of parliament Hassan Fadlallah said on Tuesday.

Fadlallah told Reuters that Lebanon was facing "dangerous, sensitive hours" before the anticipated announcement of a ceasefire, given the Israeli air force's intensified strikes on Tuesday afternoon on Beirut and its southern suburbs.

Reuters
 

Lebanon News

Hezbollah

Lebanon

Ceasefire

Hassan Fadlallah

Israel

Israeli Ambassador to Washington says agreement with Lebanon could lead to easing of US arms restrictions: Israeli Public Broadcasting Authority
US envoy McGurk heading to Saudi Arabia to discuss Gaza ceasefire
