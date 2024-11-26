News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
12
o
Bekaa
3
o
Keserwan
12
o
Metn
12
o
Mount Lebanon
6
o
North
14
o
South
13
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
News
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
12
o
Bekaa
3
o
Keserwan
12
o
Metn
12
o
Mount Lebanon
6
o
North
14
o
South
13
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Documentaries
Lebanon’s Centennial
News Bulletin
The Untold History
Talk Show
Series
Sports
Variety
Other
Comedy
Oldies
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Israeli airstrike hits Beirut, targeting areas between Al-Nuwayri and Bachoura
Lebanon News
2024-11-26 | 16:03
High views
Share
Share
0
min
Israeli airstrike hits Beirut, targeting areas between Al-Nuwayri and Bachoura
An Israeli airstrike targeted Beirut late Tuesday, hitting areas between Al-Nuwayri and Bachoura.
Lebanon News
Israel
Beirut
Lebanon
Next
Lebanon to file complaint at UN Security Council over Israel's targeting of army positions
Borrell calls on Israel to agree to a ceasefire in Lebanon
Previous
Latest News
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
18:16
Israel's army publishes evacuation warning for Bachoura residents in Beirut
Lebanon News
18:16
Israel's army publishes evacuation warning for Bachoura residents in Beirut
0
Middle East News
18:10
Hezbollah says launched drones at 'sensitive military targets' in Tel Aviv
Middle East News
18:10
Hezbollah says launched drones at 'sensitive military targets' in Tel Aviv
0
Lebanon News
18:05
Macron urges Lebanon to elect president 'without delay' after Israel-Lebanon ceasefire announcementf
Lebanon News
18:05
Macron urges Lebanon to elect president 'without delay' after Israel-Lebanon ceasefire announcementf
0
World News
17:56
Israel-Lebanon deal should 'open path' to Gaza ceasefire: Macron
World News
17:56
Israel-Lebanon deal should 'open path' to Gaza ceasefire: Macron
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
18:16
Israel's army publishes evacuation warning for Bachoura residents in Beirut
Lebanon News
18:16
Israel's army publishes evacuation warning for Bachoura residents in Beirut
0
Lebanon News
18:05
Macron urges Lebanon to elect president 'without delay' after Israel-Lebanon ceasefire announcementf
Lebanon News
18:05
Macron urges Lebanon to elect president 'without delay' after Israel-Lebanon ceasefire announcementf
0
World News
17:56
Israel-Lebanon deal should 'open path' to Gaza ceasefire: Macron
World News
17:56
Israel-Lebanon deal should 'open path' to Gaza ceasefire: Macron
0
Lebanon News
17:13
Israel's army publishes new evacuation warning for Laylaki and Chouaifet El Aamroussieh residents in Beirut's southern suburbs
Lebanon News
17:13
Israel's army publishes new evacuation warning for Laylaki and Chouaifet El Aamroussieh residents in Beirut's southern suburbs
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
12:37
Israel intensifies aerial assault on Beirut with strikes on Jnah and Haret Hreik
Lebanon News
12:37
Israel intensifies aerial assault on Beirut with strikes on Jnah and Haret Hreik
0
World News
14:57
Follow-up sources: Biden's speech delayed due to conflicting interpretations of Israel's stance, whether Netanyahu's announcement signaled approval of the ceasefire or if it required approval from the expanded cabinet, which has yet to be given
World News
14:57
Follow-up sources: Biden's speech delayed due to conflicting interpretations of Israel's stance, whether Netanyahu's announcement signaled approval of the ceasefire or if it required approval from the expanded cabinet, which has yet to be given
0
Lebanon News
2024-06-15
Adib Abdel Massih on LBCI: Addressing political shifts and presidential dynamics
Lebanon News
2024-06-15
Adib Abdel Massih on LBCI: Addressing political shifts and presidential dynamics
0
Lebanon News
2024-10-01
Russia says Israel must 'immediately' withdraw troops from Lebanon
Lebanon News
2024-10-01
Russia says Israel must 'immediately' withdraw troops from Lebanon
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2024-11-23
Fire breaks out in Sin el Fil building, firefighting teams respond (Video)
Lebanon News
2024-11-23
Fire breaks out in Sin el Fil building, firefighting teams respond (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2024-11-23
Debris removal operations continue in Shmustar following the targeting of a three-story building (video)
Lebanon News
2024-11-23
Debris removal operations continue in Shmustar following the targeting of a three-story building (video)
0
Lebanon News
2024-11-23
Second wave of Israeli strikes hit Beirut's southern suburbs (Video)
Lebanon News
2024-11-23
Second wave of Israeli strikes hit Beirut's southern suburbs (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2024-11-22
LBCI inspects damage from Israeli strikes on Chiyah in Beirut's suburbs (Video)
Lebanon News
2024-11-22
LBCI inspects damage from Israeli strikes on Chiyah in Beirut's suburbs (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2024-11-22
Lebanese mark 81st Independence Day amid ongoing Israeli assault
Lebanon News
2024-11-22
Lebanese mark 81st Independence Day amid ongoing Israeli assault
0
Lebanon News
2024-11-20
Hezbollah releases footage of strikes on "Tel Haim" and "Beit Lid" bases in Israel
Lebanon News
2024-11-20
Hezbollah releases footage of strikes on "Tel Haim" and "Beit Lid" bases in Israel
0
Lebanon News
2024-11-20
LBCI exclusive footage reveals destruction in Nabatieh as Israel escalates aggression against Lebanon
Lebanon News
2024-11-20
LBCI exclusive footage reveals destruction in Nabatieh as Israel escalates aggression against Lebanon
0
Lebanon News
2024-11-19
Video shows Israeli army incursion into Tayr Harfa, South Lebanon
Lebanon News
2024-11-19
Video shows Israeli army incursion into Tayr Harfa, South Lebanon
0
Lebanon News
2024-11-19
Israeli drone targets residential building in Chiyah, Beirut's southern suburbs (Video)
Lebanon News
2024-11-19
Israeli drone targets residential building in Chiyah, Beirut's southern suburbs (Video)
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Lebanon News
13:56
Israeli media reveal full ceasefire agreement between Israel and Lebanon: Here are the key terms
Lebanon News
13:56
Israeli media reveal full ceasefire agreement between Israel and Lebanon: Here are the key terms
2
World News
14:57
Follow-up sources: Biden's speech delayed due to conflicting interpretations of Israel's stance, whether Netanyahu's announcement signaled approval of the ceasefire or if it required approval from the expanded cabinet, which has yet to be given
World News
14:57
Follow-up sources: Biden's speech delayed due to conflicting interpretations of Israel's stance, whether Netanyahu's announcement signaled approval of the ceasefire or if it required approval from the expanded cabinet, which has yet to be given
3
Lebanon News
10:30
Israel strikes central Beirut following evacuation alert
Lebanon News
10:30
Israel strikes central Beirut following evacuation alert
4
Lebanon News
10:19
Evacuation warning for central Beirut: Israel urges Ras Beirut, Mazraa, Msaytbeh and Zokak El-Blat residents to evacuate
Lebanon News
10:19
Evacuation warning for central Beirut: Israel urges Ras Beirut, Mazraa, Msaytbeh and Zokak El-Blat residents to evacuate
5
Lebanon News
13:07
Israeli Cabinet approves ceasefire deal with Lebanon, reports Reuters
Lebanon News
13:07
Israeli Cabinet approves ceasefire deal with Lebanon, reports Reuters
6
Middle East News
13:24
Israel gives ceasefire approval, Netanyahu vows strong response to any Hezbollah violations
Middle East News
13:24
Israel gives ceasefire approval, Netanyahu vows strong response to any Hezbollah violations
7
Lebanon News
08:16
Israel launches violent strikes on Beirut's suburbs following evacuation alerts for 20 buildings
Lebanon News
08:16
Israel launches violent strikes on Beirut's suburbs following evacuation alerts for 20 buildings
8
Lebanon News
10:42
Israel issues evacuation alert for residents of Hadath, and Ghobeiry residents in Beirut's suburbs
Lebanon News
10:42
Israel issues evacuation alert for residents of Hadath, and Ghobeiry residents in Beirut's suburbs
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More