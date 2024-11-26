Israeli airstrike hits Beirut, targeting areas between Al-Nuwayri and Bachoura

Lebanon News
2024-11-26 | 16:03
Israeli airstrike hits Beirut, targeting areas between Al-Nuwayri and Bachoura
Israeli airstrike hits Beirut, targeting areas between Al-Nuwayri and Bachoura

An Israeli airstrike targeted Beirut late Tuesday, hitting areas between Al-Nuwayri and Bachoura.

Lebanon News

Israel

Beirut

Lebanon

