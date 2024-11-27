News
Lebanese Army announces deployment plans and safety measures amid ceasefire implementation
Lebanon News
2024-11-27 | 00:47
Lebanese Army announces deployment plans and safety measures amid ceasefire implementation
The Lebanese Army Command announced that with the implementation of the ceasefire, the army is taking the necessary steps to complete its deployment in the south, as mandated by the Lebanese government.
The deployment will be carried out in coordination with the United Nations Interim Force in Lebanon (UNIFIL) within the framework of U.N. Security Council Resolution 1701.
The army urged residents to delay returning to frontline villages and towns where Israeli forces had advanced, pending their withdrawal under the ceasefire agreement.
It emphasized the importance of adhering to instructions from military units deployed in the area to ensure safety.
Additionally, it advised residents returning to other areas to exercise caution regarding unexploded ordnance and suspicious objects left behind by Israeli forces.
Citizens were encouraged to call the army’s operations room at 117 or notify the nearest army or security forces center to report such items.
Lebanon News
Lebanon
Army
Deployment
Plan
Ceasefire
Lebanon News
06:02
Lebanon's FM hopes for ceasefire agreement and army deployment in South Lebanon
Lebanon News
06:02
Lebanon's FM hopes for ceasefire agreement and army deployment in South Lebanon
0
News Bulletin Reports
2024-11-18
Lebanese Army's four-phase deployment plan: Israel to withdraw within seven days under proposed ceasefire deal
News Bulletin Reports
2024-11-18
Lebanese Army's four-phase deployment plan: Israel to withdraw within seven days under proposed ceasefire deal
0
Lebanon News
03:32
Lebanon's Defense Minister announces plan to increase army presence in the south to 10,000 troops
Lebanon News
03:32
Lebanon's Defense Minister announces plan to increase army presence in the south to 10,000 troops
0
Lebanon News
21:18
Israeli army issues warning to South Lebanon residents as ceasefire takes effect
Lebanon News
21:18
Israeli army issues warning to South Lebanon residents as ceasefire takes effect
0
World News
04:32
Italian PM welcomes announcement of ceasefire in Lebanon
World News
04:32
Italian PM welcomes announcement of ceasefire in Lebanon
0
Middle East News
04:22
Iraq hails Lebanon ceasefire, urges halt to Gaza war
Middle East News
04:22
Iraq hails Lebanon ceasefire, urges halt to Gaza war
0
Middle East News
04:17
Yemen's Houthis hail Hezbollah 'victory' after Lebanon ceasefire
Middle East News
04:17
Yemen's Houthis hail Hezbollah 'victory' after Lebanon ceasefire
0
Middle East News
04:09
Israel and Lebanon reach ceasefire agreement with commitments to UNSCR 1701
Middle East News
04:09
Israel and Lebanon reach ceasefire agreement with commitments to UNSCR 1701
0
Lebanon News
21:27
Amos Hochstein tells Al Jazeera: Ceasefire must be permanent, US will support Lebanese Army
Lebanon News
21:27
Amos Hochstein tells Al Jazeera: Ceasefire must be permanent, US will support Lebanese Army
0
World News
2024-10-15
State Department spokesperson says US has directly opposed Israel’s frequent strikes in Beirut, notes decrease in recent days
World News
2024-10-15
State Department spokesperson says US has directly opposed Israel’s frequent strikes in Beirut, notes decrease in recent days
0
Lebanon News
13:07
Israeli Cabinet approves ceasefire deal with Lebanon, reports Reuters
Lebanon News
13:07
Israeli Cabinet approves ceasefire deal with Lebanon, reports Reuters
0
Middle East News
2024-10-31
War monitor says three killed in Israel strike on Syria near Lebanon border
Middle East News
2024-10-31
War monitor says three killed in Israel strike on Syria near Lebanon border
0
Lebanon News
2024-11-23
Fire breaks out in Sin el Fil building, firefighting teams respond (Video)
Lebanon News
2024-11-23
Fire breaks out in Sin el Fil building, firefighting teams respond (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2024-11-23
Debris removal operations continue in Shmustar following the targeting of a three-story building (video)
Lebanon News
2024-11-23
Debris removal operations continue in Shmustar following the targeting of a three-story building (video)
0
Lebanon News
2024-11-23
Second wave of Israeli strikes hit Beirut's southern suburbs (Video)
Lebanon News
2024-11-23
Second wave of Israeli strikes hit Beirut's southern suburbs (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2024-11-22
LBCI inspects damage from Israeli strikes on Chiyah in Beirut's suburbs (Video)
Lebanon News
2024-11-22
LBCI inspects damage from Israeli strikes on Chiyah in Beirut's suburbs (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2024-11-22
Lebanese mark 81st Independence Day amid ongoing Israeli assault
Lebanon News
2024-11-22
Lebanese mark 81st Independence Day amid ongoing Israeli assault
0
Lebanon News
2024-11-20
Hezbollah releases footage of strikes on "Tel Haim" and "Beit Lid" bases in Israel
Lebanon News
2024-11-20
Hezbollah releases footage of strikes on "Tel Haim" and "Beit Lid" bases in Israel
0
Lebanon News
2024-11-20
LBCI exclusive footage reveals destruction in Nabatieh as Israel escalates aggression against Lebanon
Lebanon News
2024-11-20
LBCI exclusive footage reveals destruction in Nabatieh as Israel escalates aggression against Lebanon
0
Lebanon News
2024-11-19
Video shows Israeli army incursion into Tayr Harfa, South Lebanon
Lebanon News
2024-11-19
Video shows Israeli army incursion into Tayr Harfa, South Lebanon
0
Lebanon News
2024-11-19
Israeli drone targets residential building in Chiyah, Beirut's southern suburbs (Video)
Lebanon News
2024-11-19
Israeli drone targets residential building in Chiyah, Beirut's southern suburbs (Video)
1
Lebanon News
13:56
Israeli media reveal full ceasefire agreement between Israel and Lebanon: Here are the key terms
Lebanon News
13:56
Israeli media reveal full ceasefire agreement between Israel and Lebanon: Here are the key terms
2
World News
14:57
Follow-up sources: Biden's speech delayed due to conflicting interpretations of Israel's stance, whether Netanyahu's announcement signaled approval of the ceasefire or if it required approval from the expanded cabinet, which has yet to be given
World News
14:57
Follow-up sources: Biden's speech delayed due to conflicting interpretations of Israel's stance, whether Netanyahu's announcement signaled approval of the ceasefire or if it required approval from the expanded cabinet, which has yet to be given
3
Lebanon News
10:30
Israel strikes central Beirut following evacuation alert
Lebanon News
10:30
Israel strikes central Beirut following evacuation alert
4
Lebanon News
10:19
Evacuation warning for central Beirut: Israel urges Ras Beirut, Mazraa, Msaytbeh and Zokak El-Blat residents to evacuate
Lebanon News
10:19
Evacuation warning for central Beirut: Israel urges Ras Beirut, Mazraa, Msaytbeh and Zokak El-Blat residents to evacuate
5
Lebanon News
13:07
Israeli Cabinet approves ceasefire deal with Lebanon, reports Reuters
Lebanon News
13:07
Israeli Cabinet approves ceasefire deal with Lebanon, reports Reuters
6
Lebanon News
21:00
Ceasefire agreement between Lebanon and Israel officially comes into effect now. Stay tuned for updates
Lebanon News
21:00
Ceasefire agreement between Lebanon and Israel officially comes into effect now. Stay tuned for updates
7
Middle East News
13:24
Israel gives ceasefire approval, Netanyahu vows strong response to any Hezbollah violations
Middle East News
13:24
Israel gives ceasefire approval, Netanyahu vows strong response to any Hezbollah violations
8
Lebanon News
08:16
Israel launches violent strikes on Beirut's suburbs following evacuation alerts for 20 buildings
Lebanon News
08:16
Israel launches violent strikes on Beirut's suburbs following evacuation alerts for 20 buildings
