Lebanese Army announces deployment plans and safety measures amid ceasefire implementation

Lebanon News
2024-11-27 | 00:47
High views
Lebanese Army announces deployment plans and safety measures amid ceasefire implementation
0min
Lebanese Army announces deployment plans and safety measures amid ceasefire implementation

The Lebanese Army Command announced that with the implementation of the ceasefire, the army is taking the necessary steps to complete its deployment in the south, as mandated by the Lebanese government.

The deployment will be carried out in coordination with the United Nations Interim Force in Lebanon (UNIFIL) within the framework of U.N. Security Council Resolution 1701.

The army urged residents to delay returning to frontline villages and towns where Israeli forces had advanced, pending their withdrawal under the ceasefire agreement.

 It emphasized the importance of adhering to instructions from military units deployed in the area to ensure safety.


Additionally, it advised residents returning to other areas to exercise caution regarding unexploded ordnance and suspicious objects left behind by Israeli forces. 

Citizens were encouraged to call the army’s operations room at 117 or notify the nearest army or security forces center to report such items.

