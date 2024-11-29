News
Israeli army says forces continue deployment in South Lebanon to 'protect Israel'
Lebanon News
2024-11-29 | 08:47
Israeli army says forces continue deployment in South Lebanon to 'protect Israel'
The Israeli army announced on Friday that its forces are continuing their deployment in southern Lebanon as part of ongoing efforts to 'safeguard Israeli territory.'
Lebanon News
Israel
Army
Deployment
South Lebanon
EU's Borrell welcomes Israel-Lebanon ceasefire, urges commitment to regional stability
Lebanon's post-ceasefire: Presidential election centers discussions with France's Le Drian
Latest News
Lebanon News
11:15
Fadi El-Hassan tells LBCI: 90% of airlines expected to resume flights by mid-December
Lebanon News
11:15
Fadi El-Hassan tells LBCI: 90% of airlines expected to resume flights by mid-December
0
World News
10:50
Death toll from Uganda landslides rises to 20, Red Cross reports
World News
10:50
Death toll from Uganda landslides rises to 20, Red Cross reports
0
Middle East News
10:44
Turkey says recent clashes in northern Syria lead to undesirable escalation
Middle East News
10:44
Turkey says recent clashes in northern Syria lead to undesirable escalation
0
Lebanon News
10:16
Israeli army claims targeting Hezbollah rocket launcher in South Lebanon
Lebanon News
10:16
Israeli army claims targeting Hezbollah rocket launcher in South Lebanon
Lebanon News
11:15
Fadi El-Hassan tells LBCI: 90% of airlines expected to resume flights by mid-December
Lebanon News
11:15
Fadi El-Hassan tells LBCI: 90% of airlines expected to resume flights by mid-December
0
Lebanon News
10:16
Israeli army claims targeting Hezbollah rocket launcher in South Lebanon
Lebanon News
10:16
Israeli army claims targeting Hezbollah rocket launcher in South Lebanon
0
Lebanon News
09:30
Hezbollah chief to speak on Friday for first time since ceasefire
Lebanon News
09:30
Hezbollah chief to speak on Friday for first time since ceasefire
0
Lebanon News
08:57
Reduction of Israeli army forces in South Lebanon may impact ceasefire implementation, Walla reports
Lebanon News
08:57
Reduction of Israeli army forces in South Lebanon may impact ceasefire implementation, Walla reports
Lebanon News
10:16
Israeli army claims targeting Hezbollah rocket launcher in South Lebanon
Lebanon News
10:16
Israeli army claims targeting Hezbollah rocket launcher in South Lebanon
0
Middle East News
09:39
Jihadists, allies seize five Aleppo city neighbourhoods: Monitor
Middle East News
09:39
Jihadists, allies seize five Aleppo city neighbourhoods: Monitor
0
Lebanon News
07:42
Lebanon’s Defense Minister submits draft decree for treasury advance to recruit 1,500 soldiers
Lebanon News
07:42
Lebanon’s Defense Minister submits draft decree for treasury advance to recruit 1,500 soldiers
0
Lebanon News
2024-11-02
LBCI captures extensive damage from Israeli airstrikes on Hay El Bayad, Nabatieh in South Lebanon
Lebanon News
2024-11-02
LBCI captures extensive damage from Israeli airstrikes on Hay El Bayad, Nabatieh in South Lebanon
Lebanon News
2024-11-28
Lebanon's Ministry of Public Works repair Masnaa road, displaced return following ceasefire
Lebanon News
2024-11-28
Lebanon's Ministry of Public Works repair Masnaa road, displaced return following ceasefire
0
News Bulletin Reports
2024-11-27
US envoy Hochstein: Israel will hold positions in southern Lebanon until Lebanese army deploys
News Bulletin Reports
2024-11-27
US envoy Hochstein: Israel will hold positions in southern Lebanon until Lebanese army deploys
0
Lebanon News
2024-11-23
Fire breaks out in Sin el Fil building, firefighting teams respond (Video)
Lebanon News
2024-11-23
Fire breaks out in Sin el Fil building, firefighting teams respond (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2024-11-23
Debris removal operations continue in Shmustar following the targeting of a three-story building (video)
Lebanon News
2024-11-23
Debris removal operations continue in Shmustar following the targeting of a three-story building (video)
0
Lebanon News
2024-11-23
Second wave of Israeli strikes hit Beirut's southern suburbs (Video)
Lebanon News
2024-11-23
Second wave of Israeli strikes hit Beirut's southern suburbs (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2024-11-22
LBCI inspects damage from Israeli strikes on Chiyah in Beirut's suburbs (Video)
Lebanon News
2024-11-22
LBCI inspects damage from Israeli strikes on Chiyah in Beirut's suburbs (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2024-11-22
Lebanese mark 81st Independence Day amid ongoing Israeli assault
Lebanon News
2024-11-22
Lebanese mark 81st Independence Day amid ongoing Israeli assault
0
Lebanon News
2024-11-20
Hezbollah releases footage of strikes on "Tel Haim" and "Beit Lid" bases in Israel
Lebanon News
2024-11-20
Hezbollah releases footage of strikes on "Tel Haim" and "Beit Lid" bases in Israel
0
Lebanon News
2024-11-20
LBCI exclusive footage reveals destruction in Nabatieh as Israel escalates aggression against Lebanon
Lebanon News
2024-11-20
LBCI exclusive footage reveals destruction in Nabatieh as Israel escalates aggression against Lebanon
1
Middle East News
13:18
Netanyahu signals readiness for renewed fighting in Lebanon if ceasefire is violated
Middle East News
13:18
Netanyahu signals readiness for renewed fighting in Lebanon if ceasefire is violated
2
News Bulletin Reports
13:22
Lebanon's post-ceasefire: Presidential election centers discussions with France's Le Drian
News Bulletin Reports
13:22
Lebanon's post-ceasefire: Presidential election centers discussions with France's Le Drian
3
News Bulletin Reports
13:04
Ceasefire implementation begins: Lebanese Army reinforces presence in South Lebanon amid secrecy
News Bulletin Reports
13:04
Ceasefire implementation begins: Lebanese Army reinforces presence in South Lebanon amid secrecy
4
News Bulletin Reports
12:54
Israel's ceasefire with Lebanon: A 60-day test under fire
News Bulletin Reports
12:54
Israel's ceasefire with Lebanon: A 60-day test under fire
5
Lebanon News
11:29
Israeli artillery shells west of Meiss El Jabal amid warnings to Marjaayoun and Hasbaya residents of South Lebanon
Lebanon News
11:29
Israeli artillery shells west of Meiss El Jabal amid warnings to Marjaayoun and Hasbaya residents of South Lebanon
6
Lebanon News
06:23
Israel strikes outskirts of Markaba and Tallouseh in South Lebanon
Lebanon News
06:23
Israel strikes outskirts of Markaba and Tallouseh in South Lebanon
7
Lebanon News
06:38
Four Israeli tanks enter western district of Khiam in South Lebanon: NNA
Lebanon News
06:38
Four Israeli tanks enter western district of Khiam in South Lebanon: NNA
8
Lebanon News
11:24
Lebanese Army: Israeli violations of ceasefire agreement documented
Lebanon News
11:24
Lebanese Army: Israeli violations of ceasefire agreement documented
