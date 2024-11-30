News
Gebran Bassil: True peace comes through justice and rights, not just a ceasefire
Lebanon News
2024-11-30 | 11:19
Gebran Bassil: True peace comes through justice and rights, not just a ceasefire
Free Patriotic Movement (FPM) leader MP Gebran Bassil emphasized that peace can only be achieved through justice and rights, stating that "a ceasefire or truce does not constitute peace."
Speaking at the opening of the Batroun Christmas Market, Bassil said, "Peace is negotiated by leaders but made by the people and children—the children of Christmas."
Highlighting Batroun's festive spirit, he added, "Batroun, as every year, dons the attire of Christmas, cementing its place as a capital of this holiday. It spreads messages of joy, love, and giving, welcoming its residents and people from all over Lebanon to share in the spirit of Christmas."
Bassil underscored the importance of resilience in the face of challenges, including war, saying, "Despite the difficult circumstances, we insist on celebrating Christmas every year in Batroun, solidifying its status as one of the world's Christmas capitals. We choose to persevere rather than succumb."
He concluded, "This is the essence of Christmas—the birth of peace and the coming of Christ who brought peace to humanity. It is the ultimate meaning of our struggle and our hope for a better future."
Gebran Bassil
FPM
Peace
Justice
Rights
Ceasefire
