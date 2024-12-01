On LBCI, MP Inaya Ezzeddine urges international support for Lebanese army, says words are not enough

On LBCI, MP Inaya Ezzeddine urges international support for Lebanese army, says words are not enough

MP Inaya Ezzeddine called on countries to provide tangible support to the Lebanese army, not just verbal backing and emphasized that the Lebanese state must also fulfill its responsibilities.

In an interview with LBCI, Ezzeddine highlighted the ongoing violations of Resolution 1701, noting that since 2006 up until October 7, "there have been 35,000 violations" by Israel.

She added, "The recent war has proven Israel's barbarity and ambitions in Lebanon, with this conflict being one of the most brutal in the history of the Arab-Israeli struggle."

Ezzeddine also mentioned that while Qatar has pledged to assist in rebuilding Lebanon, the reconstruction process is complex and will require international cooperation, as no single country can handle it alone.
 

