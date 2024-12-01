Navy forces rescue 17 Syrians near Batroun coast after boat breakdown

Lebanon News
2024-12-01 | 05:59
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
Navy forces rescue 17 Syrians near Batroun coast after boat breakdown
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
0min
Navy forces rescue 17 Syrians near Batroun coast after boat breakdown

A patrol from the Lebanese army's navy forces rescued 17 Syrians trying to leave Lebanon illegally by sea, after their boat broke down off the coast of Chekka-Batroun on November 30, 2024.
 
The Lebanese army, in coordination with the Lebanese Red Cross, assisted the group and successfully towed the boat to shore.

Lebanon News

Lebanon

Lebanese Army

Navy

Rescue

LBCI Next
Pope Francis urges Lebanon to elect a new president immediately
On LBCI, MP Inaya Ezzeddine urges international support for Lebanese army, says words are not enough
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-11-29

Lebanese Army to detonate unexploded ordnance in Aainata, South Lebanon

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2024-11-28

Ceasefire implementation begins: Lebanese Army reinforces presence in South Lebanon amid secrecy

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-11-27

Lebanese army regiment receives warm welcome in Qlayaa, South Lebanon (Video)

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2024-11-27

US envoy Hochstein: Israel will hold positions in southern Lebanon until Lebanese army deploys

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
06:41

Pope Francis urges Lebanon to elect a new president immediately

LBCI
Lebanon News
04:57

On LBCI, MP Inaya Ezzeddine urges international support for Lebanese army, says words are not enough

LBCI
Lebanon News
04:32

Maronite Patriarch al-Rahi praises Lebanon-Israel ceasefire and calls for lasting peace

LBCI
Lebanon News
03:48

Lebanon's National News Agency says: Several blasts heard in Yaroun, Maroun El Ras outskirts, South Lebanon

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2024-11-27

US envoy Hochstein: Israel will hold positions in southern Lebanon until Lebanese army deploys

LBCI
World News
2024-08-30

Ukraine says US helping in F-16 crash investigation

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-11-01

PM Mikati adviser says: Lebanon rejects talks with Israel until ceasefire is in place

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-11-29

Lebanese Army to detonate unexploded ordnance in Aainata, South Lebanon

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-11-28

Lebanon's Ministry of Public Works repair Masnaa road, displaced return following ceasefire

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2024-11-27

US envoy Hochstein: Israel will hold positions in southern Lebanon until Lebanese army deploys

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-11-23

Fire breaks out in Sin el Fil building, firefighting teams respond (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-11-23

Debris removal operations continue in Shmustar following the targeting of a three-story building (video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-11-23

Second wave of Israeli strikes hit Beirut's southern suburbs (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-11-22

LBCI inspects damage from Israeli strikes on Chiyah in Beirut's suburbs (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-11-22

Lebanese mark 81st Independence Day amid ongoing Israeli assault

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-11-20

Hezbollah releases footage of strikes on "Tel Haim" and "Beit Lid" bases in Israel

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-11-20

LBCI exclusive footage reveals destruction in Nabatieh as Israel escalates aggression against Lebanon

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:56

Airstrikes on Syria: Israel links Syrian rebel offensive to Lebanon ceasefire

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:24

Ceasefire breaches in South Lebanon: Life resumes in villages near Israeli invasion zones

LBCI
Lebanon News
08:59

Israel's army claims ceasefire agreement violations, targets 'Hezbollah threats to Israel' in South Lebanon

LBCI
Middle East News
09:46

Syrian opposition forces gain ground in Morek, Ltamenah, and Kafr Zita in Hama

LBCI
Lebanon News
02:08

Israeli airstrike hits South Lebanon's Yaroun despite recent truce

LBCI
Lebanon News
03:48

Lebanon's National News Agency says: Several blasts heard in Yaroun, Maroun El Ras outskirts, South Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
11:19

Gebran Bassil: True peace comes through justice and rights, not just a ceasefire

LBCI
Lebanon News
04:57

On LBCI, MP Inaya Ezzeddine urges international support for Lebanese army, says words are not enough

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More