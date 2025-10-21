US Vice President JD Vance arrives in Israel: Israeli foreign ministry

U.S. Vice President JD Vance landed in Israel on Tuesday on a mission to shore up a fragile U.S.-brokered ceasefire in Gaza.



"Welcome to Israel, Vice President Vance," Israel's foreign ministry posted on social media, along with a photo of Vance and his wife stepping off the plane.



"Together, the Promised Land and The Land of the Free, can secure a better future, including the release of the remaining 15 hostages," the ministry added.



Vance is expected to meet top U.S. Middle East envoys and military experts monitoring the truce on Tuesday. According to Israeli media reports, he will also meet Israeli leaders, including Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Wednesday in Jerusalem.



AFP