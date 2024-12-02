Israeli drone kills member of Nabatieh Regional Directorate Sergeant Mahdi Khreis

Lebanon's General Directorate of State Security announced Monday that an Israeli drone launched a guided missile, killing Sergeant Mahdi Khreis, a member of the Nabatieh Regional Directorate, during the performance of his national duty.



In a statement, the directorate condemned the attack, calling it a "blatant violation of the ceasefire agreement" and a "serious escalation" that infringes upon Lebanese sovereignty.



The statement further highlighted that this aggression "reaffirms the hostile nature of the occupation, which disregards all international agreements and conventions."