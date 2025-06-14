Iran says joining US talks 'meaningless' amid ongoing Israel attacks

The Iranian foreign ministry on Saturday said it would be "meaningless" to join nuclear negotiations with the United States in Oman while Iran is under attack by Israel.



"It is obvious that in such circumstances and until the Zionist regime's aggression against the Iranian nation stops, it would be meaningless to participate in dialogue with a party that is the biggest supporter and accomplice of the aggressor," the ministry's spokesman Esmaeil Baqaei said in a statement ahead of the talks that were planned for Sunday.





AFP