France's president and Saudi crown prince urge Lebanon to elect a president, pledge efforts to strengthen ceasefire
Lebanon News
2024-12-03 | 01:46
France's president and Saudi crown prince urge Lebanon to elect a president, pledge efforts to strengthen ceasefire
French President Emmanuel Macron and Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman called for the election of a president in Lebanon during a meeting in Riyadh, the French presidency announced early Tuesday.
At the conclusion of the first day of Macron's three-day state visit to Saudi Arabia, the Élysée Palace issued a statement saying the two leaders "called for the election of a president in Lebanon to unite the Lebanese people and implement the necessary reforms for the country's stability and security."
The statement added that Macron and the crown prince emphasized their commitment to "continuing diplomatic efforts aimed at strengthening the ceasefire between Israel and Lebanon."
Lebanon News
World News
Middle East News
Lebanon
Saudi Arabia
France
Emmanuel Macron
Mohammed bin Salman
Ceasefire
Israel
Learn More