French President Emmanuel Macron and Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman called for the election of a president in Lebanon during a meeting in Riyadh, the French presidency announced early Tuesday.



At the conclusion of the first day of Macron's three-day state visit to Saudi Arabia, the Élysée Palace issued a statement saying the two leaders "called for the election of a president in Lebanon to unite the Lebanese people and implement the necessary reforms for the country's stability and security."



The statement added that Macron and the crown prince emphasized their commitment to "continuing diplomatic efforts aimed at strengthening the ceasefire between Israel and Lebanon."