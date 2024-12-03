Lebanese army to detonate unexploded ordnance in Tyre district, South Lebanon

2024-12-03 | 06:21
Lebanese army to detonate unexploded ordnance in Tyre district, South Lebanon
Lebanese army to detonate unexploded ordnance in Tyre district, South Lebanon

The Lebanese army announced plans to detonate unexploded ordnance left behind from previous Israeli aggression in the outskirts of Qlaileh, in the Tyre district in South Lebanon.

The operation is scheduled to take place between 1:00 p.m. and 5:00 p.m
 

Lebanon News

Lebanon

Lebanese Army

Tyre

South Lebanon

Lebanon asked US, France to press Israel to halt truce breaches: Sources tell Reuters
Israeli Defense Minister: No distinction between Lebanon and Hezbollah if ceasefire collapses
