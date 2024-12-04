Egyptian Ambassador to Lebanon discusses ceasefire and presidential election with National Moderation Bloc

Egyptian Ambassador to Lebanon, Alaa Moussa, discussed the latest developments in Lebanon with members of the National Moderation Bloc, starting with the ceasefire agreement.



The ambassador emphasized Egypt's support for Lebanon's stability and sovereignty.



The meeting also addressed upcoming political milestones, such as the presidential election.



The members of the National Moderation Bloc shared their views on the matter.



Ambassador Moussa expressed Egypt's support for all efforts to end the presidential vacuum and elect a president during the scheduled session on January 9.