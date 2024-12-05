Civil Defense teams in South Lebanon's Naqoura targeted by artillery fire during debris removal: State media says

2024-12-05 | 05:40
Civil Defense teams in South Lebanon&#39;s Naqoura targeted by artillery fire during debris removal: State media says
Civil Defense teams in South Lebanon's Naqoura targeted by artillery fire during debris removal: State media says

Lebanon's official National News Agency reported Thursday that Civil Defense teams in Naqoura came under artillery fire while carrying out debris removal operations.
 

French diplomatic sources to LBCI: Coordination between French and American sides underway for ceasefire monitoring committee
Lebanese Civil Defense recovers bodies from Tyre district after ceasefire
