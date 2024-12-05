News
Civil Defense teams in South Lebanon's Naqoura targeted by artillery fire during debris removal: State media says
Lebanon News
2024-12-05 | 05:40
High views
Share
Share
0
min
Civil Defense teams in South Lebanon's Naqoura targeted by artillery fire during debris removal: State media says
Lebanon's official National News Agency reported Thursday that Civil Defense teams in Naqoura came under artillery fire while carrying out debris removal operations.
Lebanon News
Lebanon
Civil Defense
Naqoura
