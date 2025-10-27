Canadian PM says 'ready' to resume US trade talks with Trump

Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney said Monday he was ready to talk with U.S. President Donald Trump after Washington hiked tariffs on Canadian goods by an additional 10 percent.



"We stand ready to sit down with the United States, myself with the president, my colleagues with their colleagues, when the U.S. is ready to sit down," Carney told reporters, after Trump said he had terminated all trade talks with Canada over what he called a "fake" advertisement campaign.



Carney was speaking on the sidelines of a regional summit in Malaysia, which Trump attended, before leaving on Monday for Japan. Carney said he had not had any contact with the US president in Kuala Lumpur.



AFP