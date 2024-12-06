Lebanon’s Defense Minister meets Italian counterpart: Ongoing Israeli hostilities a clear violation of ceasefire arrangements

National Defense Minister Maurice Sleem met with Italian Defense Minister Guido Crosetto and his accompanying delegation this morning at his office in Yarzeh.



The meeting was attended by Italy's Ambassador to Lebanon, Fabrizio Marcelli.



Discussions during the meeting focused on bilateral relations and recent developments in Lebanon.



The two officials reviewed military cooperation between their countries and emphasized the vital role of the Italian contingent within the United Nations Interim Force in Lebanon (UNIFIL).



Minister Crosetto briefed Sleem on Italy’s efforts to achieve a ceasefire and its ongoing initiatives to promote stability in Lebanon, particularly in the southern region.



He highlighted the cooperation between UNIFIL and the Lebanese Army as a cornerstone of these efforts.



Crosetto also reaffirmed Italy’s commitment to supporting the Lebanese Army by organizing additional conferences aimed at strengthening its capabilities, especially during this critical period.



Minister Sleem expressed gratitude for Italy’s support and its assistance to the Lebanese Army.



He reiterated Lebanon's commitment to ensuring the safety and operational continuity of UNIFIL, despite Israeli attacks on its positions.



Sleem emphasized that the Lebanese Army has always prioritized maximum collaboration with UNIFIL, particularly at this juncture when the army plays a central role in maintaining security and stability in the south through close coordination with the international force.