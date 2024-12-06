Lebanon’s Defense Minister meets Italian counterpart: Ongoing Israeli hostilities a clear violation of ceasefire arrangements

Lebanon News
2024-12-06 | 06:23
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
Lebanon’s Defense Minister meets Italian counterpart: Ongoing Israeli hostilities a clear violation of ceasefire arrangements
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
2min
Lebanon’s Defense Minister meets Italian counterpart: Ongoing Israeli hostilities a clear violation of ceasefire arrangements

National Defense Minister Maurice Sleem met with Italian Defense Minister Guido Crosetto and his accompanying delegation this morning at his office in Yarzeh.

The meeting was attended by Italy's Ambassador to Lebanon, Fabrizio Marcelli.

Discussions during the meeting focused on bilateral relations and recent developments in Lebanon.

The two officials reviewed military cooperation between their countries and emphasized the vital role of the Italian contingent within the United Nations Interim Force in Lebanon (UNIFIL).

Minister Crosetto briefed Sleem on Italy’s efforts to achieve a ceasefire and its ongoing initiatives to promote stability in Lebanon, particularly in the southern region.

He highlighted the cooperation between UNIFIL and the Lebanese Army as a cornerstone of these efforts.

Crosetto also reaffirmed Italy’s commitment to supporting the Lebanese Army by organizing additional conferences aimed at strengthening its capabilities, especially during this critical period.

Minister Sleem expressed gratitude for Italy’s support and its assistance to the Lebanese Army.

He reiterated Lebanon's commitment to ensuring the safety and operational continuity of UNIFIL, despite Israeli attacks on its positions.

Sleem emphasized that the Lebanese Army has always prioritized maximum collaboration with UNIFIL, particularly at this juncture when the army plays a central role in maintaining security and stability in the south through close coordination with the international force.

Lebanon News

Italy

Lebanon

Israel

UNIFIL

LBCI Next
Lebanon's General Security announces closure of border crossings due to Israeli attacks
Israel says struck Hezbollah 'smuggling route' on Syria-Lebanon border
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-11-20

US envoy Hochstein continues ceasefire talks in Lebanon; Resolution 1701 committee to include Lebanon, Israel, France, the US, and UNIFIL: LBCI sources say

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-11-19

Italy condemns 'intolerable' Israeli attack against UN force in Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-11-08

Israeli army alleges that it uncovered Hezbollah training school near UNIFIL base in South Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-10-25

Irish PM condemns Israeli attacks on UNIFIL, urges ceasefire in talks with Lebanon's Mikati

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
08:33

Israeli army claims uncovering and destroying rocket platforms in South Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
07:33

Aerial tour by members of Quintet Oversight Committee over South Litani sector

LBCI
Lebanon News
06:53

Hezbollah deploys 'supervisory' forces to Homs, Syria: Sources tell Reuters

LBCI
Lebanon News
06:49

Speaker Berri discusses political and field developments discussed in meeting with Turkey’s new ambassador

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-11-29

Israel strikes outskirts of Markaba and Tallouseh in South Lebanon

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:55

Mixed expectations: Israeli proposal for prisoner exchange deal awaits Hamas' response

LBCI
Middle East News
2024-12-02

US, UAE discussed lifting Assad sanctions in exchange for break with Iran: Reuters

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-12-04

Lebanon's Deputy Speaker discusses ceasefire and military support with Defense Minister

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-12-05

Israeli force erects barrier near Shebaa's al-Naqqar pond (Video)

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2024-12-02

Ed Gabriel on LBCI: 'Now is the time' to enforce Lebanon-Israel ceasefire, stresses agreement includes disarming all militias

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-11-28

Lebanon's Ministry of Public Works repair Masnaa road, displaced return following ceasefire

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2024-11-27

US envoy Hochstein: Israel will hold positions in southern Lebanon until Lebanese army deploys

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-11-23

Fire breaks out in Sin el Fil building, firefighting teams respond (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-11-23

Debris removal operations continue in Shmustar following the targeting of a three-story building (video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-11-23

Second wave of Israeli strikes hit Beirut's southern suburbs (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-11-22

LBCI inspects damage from Israeli strikes on Chiyah in Beirut's suburbs (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-11-22

Lebanese mark 81st Independence Day amid ongoing Israeli assault

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
11:30

Hezbollah's Qassem in speech on reconstruction: We will evaluate the crises we endured, draw lessons, and work on enhancement

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:53

Ceasefire monitoring committee begins its work: Beirut hosts talks on diplomatic and security levels

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:55

Mixed expectations: Israeli proposal for prisoner exchange deal awaits Hamas' response

LBCI
Lebanon News
06:53

Hezbollah deploys 'supervisory' forces to Homs, Syria: Sources tell Reuters

LBCI
Lebanon News
12:40

Speaker Nabih Berri invites US envoy Amos Hochstein to January 9 parliamentary session

LBCI
Lebanon News
06:37

Lebanon's General Security announces closure of border crossings due to Israeli attacks

LBCI
Lebanon News
10:42

Israeli army throws sound bombs at residential building in South Lebanon's Aitaroun, injuring residents

LBCI
Lebanon News
02:56

Israel says struck Hezbollah 'smuggling route' on Syria-Lebanon border

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More