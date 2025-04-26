News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
21
o
Bekaa
20
o
Keserwan
21
o
Metn
21
o
Mount Lebanon
18
o
North
22
o
South
21
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Live Coverage
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
21
o
Bekaa
20
o
Keserwan
21
o
Metn
21
o
Mount Lebanon
18
o
North
22
o
South
21
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Series
Movies
Documentaries
Variety
Comedy
Talk Show
News Bulletin
Sports
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Iran-US nuclear talks in Oman to begin around 0830 GMT: Iran state television
Middle East News
26-04-2025 | 01:21
High views
Share
Share
0
min
Iran-US nuclear talks in Oman to begin around 0830 GMT: Iran state television
Iranian state television reported that the third round of high-level nuclear talks between Iran and the United States, held in Oman's capital, Muscat, is set to begin Saturday at around 0830 GMT.
"These talks will begin around noon Tehran time (0830 GMT)," an Iranian state television journalist reported from Muscat, adding that the exact timing will be "officially announced" later.
AFP
World News
Middle East News
Iran
US
Talks
Nuclear Program
Next
Syrian letter delivers response to US conditions for sanctions relief
Israel army says intercepted missile launched from Yemen
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
Middle East News
04:33
Third round of Iran-US nuclear talks starts in Oman: Iranian state television
Middle East News
04:33
Third round of Iran-US nuclear talks starts in Oman: Iranian state television
0
Middle East News
00:13
Iran, US to resume talks in Oman to narrow gaps over new nuclear deal
Middle East News
00:13
Iran, US to resume talks in Oman to narrow gaps over new nuclear deal
0
Middle East News
2025-04-19
Iran says Oman to host next round of nuclear talks with US
Middle East News
2025-04-19
Iran says Oman to host next round of nuclear talks with US
0
News Bulletin Reports
2025-04-12
Multi-front tensions: Israel eyes US-Iran nuclear talks in Oman while expanding Gaza occupation
News Bulletin Reports
2025-04-12
Multi-front tensions: Israel eyes US-Iran nuclear talks in Oman while expanding Gaza occupation
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
Middle East News
05:14
Iran-US nuclear talks 'may be extended': Iranian state media
Middle East News
05:14
Iran-US nuclear talks 'may be extended': Iranian state media
0
Middle East News
04:33
Third round of Iran-US nuclear talks starts in Oman: Iranian state television
Middle East News
04:33
Third round of Iran-US nuclear talks starts in Oman: Iranian state television
0
World News
04:07
Iran offers mediation in India-Pakistan conflict
World News
04:07
Iran offers mediation in India-Pakistan conflict
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
01:35
Gaza rescuers say four dead, 30 missing under rubble after Israeli strike
Israel-Gaza War Updates
01:35
Gaza rescuers say four dead, 30 missing under rubble after Israeli strike
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2025-04-03
French ruling lifts asset freezes on former central bank governor Riad Salameh
Lebanon News
2025-04-03
French ruling lifts asset freezes on former central bank governor Riad Salameh
0
Lebanon News
05:30
US envoy Morgan Ortagus says banking secrecy reform a step forward for Lebanon
Lebanon News
05:30
US envoy Morgan Ortagus says banking secrecy reform a step forward for Lebanon
0
Variety and Tech
2025-02-04
Australia bans DeepSeek on government devices citing security concerns
Variety and Tech
2025-02-04
Australia bans DeepSeek on government devices citing security concerns
0
Lebanon News
2025-01-29
Lebanese presidency releases official portrait of President Joseph Aoun
Lebanon News
2025-01-29
Lebanese presidency releases official portrait of President Joseph Aoun
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2025-04-23
US envoy Morgan Ortagus hails Lebanese diaspora, says country stands at a crossroads
Lebanon News
2025-04-23
US envoy Morgan Ortagus hails Lebanese diaspora, says country stands at a crossroads
0
Lebanon News
2025-04-08
Morgan Ortagus urges Lebanon to pass banking reforms to restore financial trust
Lebanon News
2025-04-08
Morgan Ortagus urges Lebanon to pass banking reforms to restore financial trust
0
Lebanon News
2025-04-06
LBCI Exclusive: US envoy Morgan Ortagus reveals US vision for Lebanon’s stability and disarmament – full interview transcript
Lebanon News
2025-04-06
LBCI Exclusive: US envoy Morgan Ortagus reveals US vision for Lebanon’s stability and disarmament – full interview transcript
0
Lebanon News
2025-03-23
LBCI's Pierre El Daher bids farewell to Hoda Chedid: You will always be our guiding light
Lebanon News
2025-03-23
LBCI's Pierre El Daher bids farewell to Hoda Chedid: You will always be our guiding light
0
Middle East News
2025-03-19
Israeli official urges international support for Lebanese government and army
Middle East News
2025-03-19
Israeli official urges international support for Lebanese government and army
0
Lebanon News
2025-02-23
Israeli aircraft fly at low altitude over Beirut during Hezbollah's former leaders funeral
Lebanon News
2025-02-23
Israeli aircraft fly at low altitude over Beirut during Hezbollah's former leaders funeral
0
Lebanon News
2025-02-23
Coffins of Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah and Hashem Safieddine enter Sports City Stadium (Video)
Lebanon News
2025-02-23
Coffins of Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah and Hashem Safieddine enter Sports City Stadium (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2025-02-23
Tens of thousands gather at Sports City Stadium for farewell to Hezbollah’s former leader Nasrallah (Video)
Lebanon News
2025-02-23
Tens of thousands gather at Sports City Stadium for farewell to Hezbollah’s former leader Nasrallah (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2025-02-14
Ahmad Hariri to LBCI: Future Movement returns to political arena to participate in all upcoming political events
Lebanon News
2025-02-14
Ahmad Hariri to LBCI: Future Movement returns to political arena to participate in all upcoming political events
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Lebanon News
07:27
Speaker Berri says Hezbollah will not disarm until Israel fulfills its ceasefire obligations
Lebanon News
07:27
Speaker Berri says Hezbollah will not disarm until Israel fulfills its ceasefire obligations
2
Lebanon News
07:46
Lebanese army tightens border security after crossfire with Syria over smuggling dispute
Lebanon News
07:46
Lebanese army tightens border security after crossfire with Syria over smuggling dispute
3
Lebanon News
11:27
President Aoun says Lebanon remains a beacon of values after Pope Francis tribute
Lebanon News
11:27
President Aoun says Lebanon remains a beacon of values after Pope Francis tribute
4
News Bulletin Reports
12:53
Beirut municipal election saga: Sectarian tensions flare in Lebanon’s parliament ahead of vote
News Bulletin Reports
12:53
Beirut municipal election saga: Sectarian tensions flare in Lebanon’s parliament ahead of vote
5
Lebanon Economy
14:58
Lebanon, World Bank agree on $200 million aid to expand poverty support program: Minister tells LBCI
Lebanon Economy
14:58
Lebanon, World Bank agree on $200 million aid to expand poverty support program: Minister tells LBCI
6
News Bulletin Reports
12:54
Banking secrecy amendment boosts Lebanon’s reform credibility — will donors see it as real change?
News Bulletin Reports
12:54
Banking secrecy amendment boosts Lebanon’s reform credibility — will donors see it as real change?
7
Lebanon News
05:30
US envoy Morgan Ortagus says banking secrecy reform a step forward for Lebanon
Lebanon News
05:30
US envoy Morgan Ortagus says banking secrecy reform a step forward for Lebanon
8
Lebanon News
06:10
Hassan Diab’s interrogation ends in Beirut Port explosion case as defense pushes for dismissal
Lebanon News
06:10
Hassan Diab’s interrogation ends in Beirut Port explosion case as defense pushes for dismissal
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More