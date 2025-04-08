Finance Minister to LBCI: IMF prefers to pass banking secrecy and banking restructuring laws before April 21 meetings

Lebanon Economy
08-04-2025 | 03:32
High views
Finance Minister to LBCI: IMF prefers to pass banking secrecy and banking restructuring laws before April 21 meetings
Finance Minister to LBCI: IMF prefers to pass banking secrecy and banking restructuring laws before April 21 meetings

Lebanese Finance Minister Yassine Jaber told LBCI that the International Monetary Fund (IMF) has informed Lebanese officials of its preference for Parliament to pass two critical reform bills before the upcoming IMF meetings in Washington on April 21.

According to Khalil, the IMF delegation emphasized the need for Parliament to approve the amended banking secrecy law and the law on restructuring and organizing the banking sector. 

Both legislations are considered essential for Lebanon to move forward in securing a much-needed agreement with the IMF.

