Israeli army instructs evacuation of shops in commercial center in southern town of Jdeidet Marjayoun

Lebanon News
2024-12-09 | 06:32
High views
LBCI
LBCI
Israeli army instructs evacuation of shops in commercial center in southern town of Jdeidet Marjayoun
0min
Israeli army instructs evacuation of shops in commercial center in southern town of Jdeidet Marjayoun

An individual in the southern town of Jdeidet Marjaayoun reportedly received a phone call from the Israeli army instructing the evacuation of shops in a commercial center near a Lebanese Army barracks.  

Following the warning, the center and nearby homes and shops were evacuated as a precautionary measure. Heightened security measures have been implemented in the area, according to the National News Agency (NNA).  

Lebanon News

Israel

Army

Evacuation

Shops

Commercial

Center

South Lebanon

Town

Jdeidet Marjayoun

Qatari Ambassador visits General Joseph Aoun: Support for Lebanon and Army continues
Lebanon's Interior Minister orders measures to secure Masnaa border crossing amid illegal entry attempts
