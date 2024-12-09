Lebanese Justice Minister follows up on detainees in Syrian prisons

Following instructions from Prime Minister Najib Mikati, Justice Minister Henri Khoury convened a meeting at the Justice Palace with the committee tasked with addressing the issue of detainees in Syrian prisons.



The committee, led by Beirut Public Prosecutor Judge Ziad Abou Haidar, includes Judge George Rizk and Brigadier General Ali Taha.



The meeting focused on recent developments in Syria and the need to coordinate with Lebanese security agencies—including the Lebanese Army, Internal Security Forces (ISF), General Security, and State Security—to gather any relevant information regarding detainees and to verify the names of individuals released from Syrian prisons in recent days.



Brigadier General Ali Taha has been assigned to investigate the facts surrounding the released detainees and follow up on the matter by legal procedures.



The issue of detainees remains under close review, with Minister Khoury planning further discussions in the coming days with members of the Missing Persons Committee regarding detainees in Syrian prisons.