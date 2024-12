The U.S. Embassy in Beirut announced that representatives from the United States, France, the United Nations Interim Force in Lebanon (UNIFIL), the Lebanese army, and the Israeli army convened on Monday, December 9, in Naqoura.



The meeting aimed to coordinate support for the cessation of hostilities that began on November 27.



"As set out in the announcement, UNIFIL hosted the meeting, with the United States serving as chair, assisted by France," and joined by the Lebanese army and the Israeli army, the statement said.



"This mechanism will meet regularly and coordinate closely to advance implementation of the ceasefire agreement and UNSCR 1701."

Joint Statement from the United States and French Embassies in Lebanon and UNIFIL on Coordination in Support of UNSCR 1701@AmbaFranceLiban @UNIFIL_ https://t.co/UNSuhpGHfm — U.S. Embassy Beirut (@usembassybeirut) December 9, 2024