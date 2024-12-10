News
Hayat Tahrir al-Sham members spotted inspecting border crossings near Lebanon (Video)
Lebanon News
2024-12-10 | 08:44
Hayat Tahrir al-Sham members spotted inspecting border crossings near Lebanon (Video)
Members of Hayat Tahrir al-Sham (HTS) were spotted inspecting border crossings at the Al-Maarad point along Lebanon’s northern border.
Two HTS members briefly crossed into Lebanese territory, engaging in a verbal exchange with Lebanese army personnel deployed at the crossing.
Lebanon News
Lebanon
Syria
Hayat Tahrir al-Sham
