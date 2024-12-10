FPM leader Bassil says Syria's crisis concerns the Syrian people, hopes for swift refugee return

2024-12-10 | 12:47
FPM leader Bassil says Syria&#39;s crisis concerns the Syrian people, hopes for swift refugee return
2min
FPM leader Bassil says Syria's crisis concerns the Syrian people, hopes for swift refugee return

Leader of the Free Patriotic Movement, MP Gebran Bassil, stated that "what is happening in Syria concerns the Syrian people."

He said: "We hope it will be for the good of both Syria and Lebanon, leading to the swift return of Syrian refugees and fostering positive and balanced relations that preserve the sovereignty of both countries without either interfering in the other's internal affairs."

Bassil emphasized that "the reason for the Syrian displacement to Lebanon has completely disappeared, and there is no need, justification, or rationale for any Syrian refugee to remain on Lebanese soil. Therefore, their swift return to their country is necessary."

He called on "the security forces, led by the Lebanese army, to take all measures to prevent the recurrence of displacement, occupation, or attacks on Lebanon or any Lebanese."

Bassil also pointed out that "we want Lebanese-Syrian cooperation to demarcate the land and maritime borders between the two countries to confirm our rights in the Shebaa Farms and Kfarchouba Hills and to safeguard our oil and gas resources."

"We also want cooperation to secure the borders and prevent infiltration and smuggling, as Syria is our gateway to the Arab world," he added.
 

Lebanon News

Lebanon

Free Patriotic Movement

Gebran Bassil

Syria

