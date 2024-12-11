Bou Habib discusses with Jordanian FM developments in Syria and ceasefire in Lebanon

Lebanon News
2024-12-11 | 03:42
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
Bou Habib discusses with Jordanian FM developments in Syria and ceasefire in Lebanon
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
0min
Bou Habib discusses with Jordanian FM developments in Syria and ceasefire in Lebanon

Jordanian Foreign Minister Ayman Safadi and Lebanese Foreign Minister Abdallah Bou Habib held a phone conversation on Wednesday, discussing the developments in Syria and steps to solidify the ceasefire in Lebanon.

Bou Habib briefed Safadi on the measures Lebanon is taking to maintain the ceasefire.

Safadi reaffirmed Jordan's full support for Lebanon's security and stability.

Lebanon News

Middle East News

Jordan

Lebanon

Foreign Ministers

Ceasefire

Syria

LBCI Next
MP Fadi Alama tells LBCI: Political parties begin discussing candidates for presidential election
UNIFIL enters Khiam, South Lebanon, to verify the accuracy of Israeli troops' withdrawal
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2024-12-04

Lebanon ceasefire at risk as Israel maintains focus on Syria threats: The details

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2024-12-03

Israel examines worst-case scenarios in Syria, continues to threaten Lebanon despite US warnings over ceasefire violations

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2024-11-30

Airstrikes on Syria: Israel links Syrian rebel offensive to Lebanon ceasefire

LBCI
World News
2024-11-26

G7 foreign ministers urge 'immediate ceasefire' in Lebanon

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
05:20

MEA reschedules flights to avoid Syrian airspace on December 12, 2024

LBCI
Lebanon News
04:18

MP Fadi Alama tells LBCI: Political parties begin discussing candidates for presidential election

LBCI
Lebanon News
03:23

UNIFIL enters Khiam, South Lebanon, to verify the accuracy of Israeli troops' withdrawal

LBCI
Middle East News
15:16

Hezbollah says hopes new Syria rejects 'Israeli occupation'

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
03:42

Bou Habib discusses with Jordanian FM developments in Syria and ceasefire in Lebanon

LBCI
Middle East News
05:26

Qatar says to reopen embassy in Syria 'soon'

LBCI
Lebanon News
09:57

PM Mikati clarifies government stance on former Syrian officials entering Lebanon: Statement

LBCI
Middle East News
00:06

Syrian opposition says: Our forces have taken full control of Deir Ezzor

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
08:44

Hayat Tahrir al-Sham members spotted inspecting border crossings near Lebanon (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-12-05

Israeli force erects barrier near Shebaa's al-Naqqar pond (Video)

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2024-12-02

Ed Gabriel on LBCI: 'Now is the time' to enforce Lebanon-Israel ceasefire, stresses agreement includes disarming all militias

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-11-28

Lebanon's Ministry of Public Works repair Masnaa road, displaced return following ceasefire

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2024-11-27

US envoy Hochstein: Israel will hold positions in southern Lebanon until Lebanese army deploys

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-11-23

Fire breaks out in Sin el Fil building, firefighting teams respond (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-11-23

Debris removal operations continue in Shmustar following the targeting of a three-story building (video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-11-23

Second wave of Israeli strikes hit Beirut's southern suburbs (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-11-22

LBCI inspects damage from Israeli strikes on Chiyah in Beirut's suburbs (Video)

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
14:21

Lebanese army forces armed group back into Syria after border breach

LBCI
Lebanon News
12:58

Lebanese army fires warning shots at Hayat Tahrir al-Sham members near border post: Sources tell LBCI

LBCI
Lebanon News
09:57

PM Mikati clarifies government stance on former Syrian officials entering Lebanon: Statement

LBCI
Lebanon News
08:44

Hayat Tahrir al-Sham members spotted inspecting border crossings near Lebanon (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
09:33

Over 50,000 Syrian refugees, displaced Lebanese enter Lebanon from Qusayr, Homs‎: LBCI

LBCI
Middle East News
15:16

Hezbollah says hopes new Syria rejects 'Israeli occupation'

LBCI
Lebanon News
13:59

Parliament Speaker Berri affirms: Lebanon will have a president on January 9

LBCI
Lebanon News
06:33

Gebran Bassil tells Reuters: Hezbollah should focus on Lebanon's internal issues, not the wider region

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More