News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
21
o
Bekaa
18
o
Keserwan
22
o
Metn
22
o
Mount Lebanon
19
o
North
22
o
South
20
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Morning Talk
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
21
o
Bekaa
18
o
Keserwan
22
o
Metn
22
o
Mount Lebanon
19
o
North
22
o
South
20
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Documentaries
Lebanon’s Centennial
News Bulletin
The Untold History
Talk Show
Series
Sports
Variety
Other
Comedy
Oldies
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Bou Habib discusses with Jordanian FM developments in Syria and ceasefire in Lebanon
Lebanon News
2024-12-11 | 03:42
High views
Share
Share
0
min
Bou Habib discusses with Jordanian FM developments in Syria and ceasefire in Lebanon
Jordanian Foreign Minister Ayman Safadi and Lebanese Foreign Minister Abdallah Bou Habib held a phone conversation on Wednesday, discussing the developments in Syria and steps to solidify the ceasefire in Lebanon.
Bou Habib briefed Safadi on the measures Lebanon is taking to maintain the ceasefire.
Safadi reaffirmed Jordan's full support for Lebanon's security and stability.
Lebanon News
Middle East News
Jordan
Lebanon
Foreign Ministers
Ceasefire
Syria
Next
MP Fadi Alama tells LBCI: Political parties begin discussing candidates for presidential election
UNIFIL enters Khiam, South Lebanon, to verify the accuracy of Israeli troops' withdrawal
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
News Bulletin Reports
2024-12-04
Lebanon ceasefire at risk as Israel maintains focus on Syria threats: The details
News Bulletin Reports
2024-12-04
Lebanon ceasefire at risk as Israel maintains focus on Syria threats: The details
0
News Bulletin Reports
2024-12-03
Israel examines worst-case scenarios in Syria, continues to threaten Lebanon despite US warnings over ceasefire violations
News Bulletin Reports
2024-12-03
Israel examines worst-case scenarios in Syria, continues to threaten Lebanon despite US warnings over ceasefire violations
0
News Bulletin Reports
2024-11-30
Airstrikes on Syria: Israel links Syrian rebel offensive to Lebanon ceasefire
News Bulletin Reports
2024-11-30
Airstrikes on Syria: Israel links Syrian rebel offensive to Lebanon ceasefire
0
World News
2024-11-26
G7 foreign ministers urge 'immediate ceasefire' in Lebanon
World News
2024-11-26
G7 foreign ministers urge 'immediate ceasefire' in Lebanon
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
05:20
MEA reschedules flights to avoid Syrian airspace on December 12, 2024
Lebanon News
05:20
MEA reschedules flights to avoid Syrian airspace on December 12, 2024
0
Lebanon News
04:18
MP Fadi Alama tells LBCI: Political parties begin discussing candidates for presidential election
Lebanon News
04:18
MP Fadi Alama tells LBCI: Political parties begin discussing candidates for presidential election
0
Lebanon News
03:23
UNIFIL enters Khiam, South Lebanon, to verify the accuracy of Israeli troops' withdrawal
Lebanon News
03:23
UNIFIL enters Khiam, South Lebanon, to verify the accuracy of Israeli troops' withdrawal
0
Middle East News
15:16
Hezbollah says hopes new Syria rejects 'Israeli occupation'
Middle East News
15:16
Hezbollah says hopes new Syria rejects 'Israeli occupation'
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
03:42
Bou Habib discusses with Jordanian FM developments in Syria and ceasefire in Lebanon
Lebanon News
03:42
Bou Habib discusses with Jordanian FM developments in Syria and ceasefire in Lebanon
0
Middle East News
05:26
Qatar says to reopen embassy in Syria 'soon'
Middle East News
05:26
Qatar says to reopen embassy in Syria 'soon'
0
Lebanon News
09:57
PM Mikati clarifies government stance on former Syrian officials entering Lebanon: Statement
Lebanon News
09:57
PM Mikati clarifies government stance on former Syrian officials entering Lebanon: Statement
0
Middle East News
00:06
Syrian opposition says: Our forces have taken full control of Deir Ezzor
Middle East News
00:06
Syrian opposition says: Our forces have taken full control of Deir Ezzor
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
08:44
Hayat Tahrir al-Sham members spotted inspecting border crossings near Lebanon (Video)
Lebanon News
08:44
Hayat Tahrir al-Sham members spotted inspecting border crossings near Lebanon (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2024-12-05
Israeli force erects barrier near Shebaa's al-Naqqar pond (Video)
Lebanon News
2024-12-05
Israeli force erects barrier near Shebaa's al-Naqqar pond (Video)
0
News Bulletin Reports
2024-12-02
Ed Gabriel on LBCI: 'Now is the time' to enforce Lebanon-Israel ceasefire, stresses agreement includes disarming all militias
News Bulletin Reports
2024-12-02
Ed Gabriel on LBCI: 'Now is the time' to enforce Lebanon-Israel ceasefire, stresses agreement includes disarming all militias
0
Lebanon News
2024-11-28
Lebanon's Ministry of Public Works repair Masnaa road, displaced return following ceasefire
Lebanon News
2024-11-28
Lebanon's Ministry of Public Works repair Masnaa road, displaced return following ceasefire
0
News Bulletin Reports
2024-11-27
US envoy Hochstein: Israel will hold positions in southern Lebanon until Lebanese army deploys
News Bulletin Reports
2024-11-27
US envoy Hochstein: Israel will hold positions in southern Lebanon until Lebanese army deploys
0
Lebanon News
2024-11-23
Fire breaks out in Sin el Fil building, firefighting teams respond (Video)
Lebanon News
2024-11-23
Fire breaks out in Sin el Fil building, firefighting teams respond (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2024-11-23
Debris removal operations continue in Shmustar following the targeting of a three-story building (video)
Lebanon News
2024-11-23
Debris removal operations continue in Shmustar following the targeting of a three-story building (video)
0
Lebanon News
2024-11-23
Second wave of Israeli strikes hit Beirut's southern suburbs (Video)
Lebanon News
2024-11-23
Second wave of Israeli strikes hit Beirut's southern suburbs (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2024-11-22
LBCI inspects damage from Israeli strikes on Chiyah in Beirut's suburbs (Video)
Lebanon News
2024-11-22
LBCI inspects damage from Israeli strikes on Chiyah in Beirut's suburbs (Video)
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Lebanon News
14:21
Lebanese army forces armed group back into Syria after border breach
Lebanon News
14:21
Lebanese army forces armed group back into Syria after border breach
2
Lebanon News
12:58
Lebanese army fires warning shots at Hayat Tahrir al-Sham members near border post: Sources tell LBCI
Lebanon News
12:58
Lebanese army fires warning shots at Hayat Tahrir al-Sham members near border post: Sources tell LBCI
3
Lebanon News
09:57
PM Mikati clarifies government stance on former Syrian officials entering Lebanon: Statement
Lebanon News
09:57
PM Mikati clarifies government stance on former Syrian officials entering Lebanon: Statement
4
Lebanon News
08:44
Hayat Tahrir al-Sham members spotted inspecting border crossings near Lebanon (Video)
Lebanon News
08:44
Hayat Tahrir al-Sham members spotted inspecting border crossings near Lebanon (Video)
5
Lebanon News
09:33
Over 50,000 Syrian refugees, displaced Lebanese enter Lebanon from Qusayr, Homs: LBCI
Lebanon News
09:33
Over 50,000 Syrian refugees, displaced Lebanese enter Lebanon from Qusayr, Homs: LBCI
6
Middle East News
15:16
Hezbollah says hopes new Syria rejects 'Israeli occupation'
Middle East News
15:16
Hezbollah says hopes new Syria rejects 'Israeli occupation'
7
Lebanon News
13:59
Parliament Speaker Berri affirms: Lebanon will have a president on January 9
Lebanon News
13:59
Parliament Speaker Berri affirms: Lebanon will have a president on January 9
8
Lebanon News
06:33
Gebran Bassil tells Reuters: Hezbollah should focus on Lebanon's internal issues, not the wider region
Lebanon News
06:33
Gebran Bassil tells Reuters: Hezbollah should focus on Lebanon's internal issues, not the wider region
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More