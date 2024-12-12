US CENTCOM chief General Kurilla visits Beirut, discusses Israel-Lebanon ceasefire mechanism

USCENTCOM Commander Visits Lebanon
Today, Dec. 11, Gen. Michael Kurilla traveled to Beirut, Lebanon and met with Gen. Joseph Aoun, Commander of the Lebanon Armed Forces and Maj. Gen. Jasper Jeffers, the Co-chair of the implementation and monitoring mechanism for the cessation… pic.twitter.com/cO8GhZWSVP
— U.S. Central Command (@CENTCOM) December 11, 2024
