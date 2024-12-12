US CENTCOM chief General Kurilla visits Beirut, discusses Israel-Lebanon ceasefire mechanism

The Commander of United States Central Command, General Michael Kurilla, traveled to Beirut, Lebanon on Wednesday and met with Army Commander General Joseph Aoun and Major General Jasper Jeffers, the co-chair of the implementation and monitoring mechanism for the cessation of hostilities between Israel and Lebanon.



A statement by the U.S. Central Command (CENTCOM) further confirmed that "the leaders discussed ongoing efforts to advance a lasting cessation of hostilities between Israel and Lebanon via the mechanism," which is chaired by the U.S. and assisted by France, the United Nations Interim Force in Lebanon (UNIFIL), and the Israeli army.



General Kurilla was also present at the implementation and monitoring headquarters during the initial Israeli army withdrawal and the Lebanese army's deployment in Khiam.



“This is an important first step in the implementation of a lasting cessation of hostilities and lays the foundation for continued progress,” he said.



General Michael Kurilla and General Aoun also discussed the ongoing situation in Syria, its impact on regional stability, and ways to expand the military-to-military partnership between the Lebanese army and CENTCOM.

