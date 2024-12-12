News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
20
o
Bekaa
18
o
Keserwan
20
o
Metn
20
o
Mount Lebanon
18
o
North
21
o
South
20
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Lebnan bi Ossa
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
20
o
Bekaa
18
o
Keserwan
20
o
Metn
20
o
Mount Lebanon
18
o
North
21
o
South
20
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Documentaries
Lebanon’s Centennial
News Bulletin
The Untold History
Talk Show
Series
Sports
Variety
Other
Comedy
Oldies
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Lebanese army begins phased deployment around Khiam amid Israeli withdrawal
Lebanon News
2024-12-12 | 04:12
High views
Share
Share
0
min
Lebanese army begins phased deployment around Khiam amid Israeli withdrawal
The Lebanese army has deployed units at five strategic locations around the town of Khiam in coordination with the United Nations Interim Force in Lebanon (UNIFIL). This marks the first phase of its operation as Israeli forces withdraw from the area.
Army leadership has urged residents to steer clear of the region and follow military instructions until the deployment process is finalized.
Simultaneously, the Marjayoun region has seen intensified activity of Israeli military aircraft overhead.
Lebanon News
Lebanon
Lebanese Army
Khiam
Israel
Withdrawal
Next
On LBCI, former MP Moukheiber urges investigation into Lebanon's forcibly disappeared
US CENTCOM chief General Kurilla visits Beirut, discusses Israel-Lebanon ceasefire mechanism
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
06:14
Video shows Lebanese army deploying in South Lebanon's Khiam as Israeli forces withdraw
Lebanon News
06:14
Video shows Lebanese army deploying in South Lebanon's Khiam as Israeli forces withdraw
0
Lebanon News
2024-12-11
UNIFIL enters Khiam, South Lebanon, to verify the accuracy of Israeli troops' withdrawal
Lebanon News
2024-12-11
UNIFIL enters Khiam, South Lebanon, to verify the accuracy of Israeli troops' withdrawal
0
Lebanon News
2024-11-27
Israeli forces fire on journalists in South Lebanon's Khiam after Lebanese Army sealed off all entrances
Lebanon News
2024-11-27
Israeli forces fire on journalists in South Lebanon's Khiam after Lebanese Army sealed off all entrances
0
News Bulletin Reports
13:03
The 60-day truce in limbo: Israeli forces delay Lebanese army's deployment plans in South Lebanon
News Bulletin Reports
13:03
The 60-day truce in limbo: Israeli forces delay Lebanese army's deployment plans in South Lebanon
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
07:14
Lebanon's MP Neemat Frem declares candidacy for Lebanese presidency
Lebanon News
07:14
Lebanon's MP Neemat Frem declares candidacy for Lebanese presidency
0
Lebanon News
06:14
Video shows Lebanese army deploying in South Lebanon's Khiam as Israeli forces withdraw
Lebanon News
06:14
Video shows Lebanese army deploying in South Lebanon's Khiam as Israeli forces withdraw
0
Lebanon News
05:36
Sources tell LBCI: 1,422 Syrians enter Lebanon, 881 leave at Masnaa border crossing
Lebanon News
05:36
Sources tell LBCI: 1,422 Syrians enter Lebanon, 881 leave at Masnaa border crossing
0
Lebanon News
05:07
On LBCI, former MP Moukheiber urges investigation into Lebanon's forcibly disappeared
Lebanon News
05:07
On LBCI, former MP Moukheiber urges investigation into Lebanon's forcibly disappeared
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
04:12
Lebanese army begins phased deployment around Khiam amid Israeli withdrawal
Lebanon News
04:12
Lebanese army begins phased deployment around Khiam amid Israeli withdrawal
0
Middle East News
14:51
Syrian rebel leader says will dissolve toppled regime forces, close prisons: Reuters
Middle East News
14:51
Syrian rebel leader says will dissolve toppled regime forces, close prisons: Reuters
0
Lebanon News
11:53
Lebanon's Berri receives 'positive signals' from Quintet Committee on presidential election session
Lebanon News
11:53
Lebanon's Berri receives 'positive signals' from Quintet Committee on presidential election session
0
Lebanon News
05:36
Sources tell LBCI: 1,422 Syrians enter Lebanon, 881 leave at Masnaa border crossing
Lebanon News
05:36
Sources tell LBCI: 1,422 Syrians enter Lebanon, 881 leave at Masnaa border crossing
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Middle East News
06:42
LBCI visits Sayyida Zaynab shrine as calm returns to Damascus (Video)
Middle East News
06:42
LBCI visits Sayyida Zaynab shrine as calm returns to Damascus (Video)
0
Lebanon News
06:14
Video shows Lebanese army deploying in South Lebanon's Khiam as Israeli forces withdraw
Lebanon News
06:14
Video shows Lebanese army deploying in South Lebanon's Khiam as Israeli forces withdraw
0
Middle East News
05:49
LBCI sources clarify identity of man in viral video, confirms it is not missing journalist Austin Tice
Middle East News
05:49
LBCI sources clarify identity of man in viral video, confirms it is not missing journalist Austin Tice
0
Lebanon News
2024-12-10
Hayat Tahrir al-Sham members spotted inspecting border crossings near Lebanon (Video)
Lebanon News
2024-12-10
Hayat Tahrir al-Sham members spotted inspecting border crossings near Lebanon (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2024-12-05
Israeli force erects barrier near Shebaa's al-Naqqar pond (Video)
Lebanon News
2024-12-05
Israeli force erects barrier near Shebaa's al-Naqqar pond (Video)
0
News Bulletin Reports
2024-12-02
Ed Gabriel on LBCI: 'Now is the time' to enforce Lebanon-Israel ceasefire, stresses agreement includes disarming all militias
News Bulletin Reports
2024-12-02
Ed Gabriel on LBCI: 'Now is the time' to enforce Lebanon-Israel ceasefire, stresses agreement includes disarming all militias
0
Lebanon News
2024-11-28
Lebanon's Ministry of Public Works repair Masnaa road, displaced return following ceasefire
Lebanon News
2024-11-28
Lebanon's Ministry of Public Works repair Masnaa road, displaced return following ceasefire
0
News Bulletin Reports
2024-11-27
US envoy Hochstein: Israel will hold positions in southern Lebanon until Lebanese army deploys
News Bulletin Reports
2024-11-27
US envoy Hochstein: Israel will hold positions in southern Lebanon until Lebanese army deploys
0
Lebanon News
2024-11-23
Fire breaks out in Sin el Fil building, firefighting teams respond (Video)
Lebanon News
2024-11-23
Fire breaks out in Sin el Fil building, firefighting teams respond (Video)
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
News Bulletin Reports
13:03
The 60-day truce in limbo: Israeli forces delay Lebanese army's deployment plans in South Lebanon
News Bulletin Reports
13:03
The 60-day truce in limbo: Israeli forces delay Lebanese army's deployment plans in South Lebanon
2
Middle East News
07:43
Tomb of Assad's father set on fire in Syria hometown: AFP
Middle East News
07:43
Tomb of Assad's father set on fire in Syria hometown: AFP
3
Middle East News
14:08
Israeli bulldozer expands road on Lebanese side of Mount Hermon
Middle East News
14:08
Israeli bulldozer expands road on Lebanese side of Mount Hermon
4
News Bulletin Reports
12:45
Stranded at Masnaa crossing: Families desperate to enter Lebanon amid border restrictions, Syria developments
News Bulletin Reports
12:45
Stranded at Masnaa crossing: Families desperate to enter Lebanon amid border restrictions, Syria developments
5
Lebanon News
11:53
Lebanon's Berri receives 'positive signals' from Quintet Committee on presidential election session
Lebanon News
11:53
Lebanon's Berri receives 'positive signals' from Quintet Committee on presidential election session
6
Middle East News
14:51
Syrian rebel leader says will dissolve toppled regime forces, close prisons: Reuters
Middle East News
14:51
Syrian rebel leader says will dissolve toppled regime forces, close prisons: Reuters
7
Middle East News
14:41
Syria's Baath party says suspends work indefinitely
Middle East News
14:41
Syria's Baath party says suspends work indefinitely
8
Lebanon News
13:43
PM Mikati hails Lebanese army's deployment in south as key step toward stability
Lebanon News
13:43
PM Mikati hails Lebanese army's deployment in south as key step toward stability
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More