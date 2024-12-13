Lebanon's National Commission for the Missing and Forcibly Disappeared has announced the formation of an internal crisis cell to receive calls from families, gather information, and verify the data being circulated.



The committee also stated it is working on forming field teams to conduct interviews regarding the fate of the missing individuals.



The committee called for coordination and unified efforts with the National Committee for the Missing, urging political forces to avoid politicizing and party-affiliating the issue, as such actions hinder progress in uncovering the truth.



The committee emphasized the need to avoid political exploitation.



Additionally, the committee stressed the importance of supporting its work in fulfilling its role.





It pointed out that the responsibility also lies with the relevant Lebanese authorities, as the issue extends to another country, requiring direct international communication channels.



The committee expressed hope in the significant role played by media outlets in supporting the cause, highlighted the need for respect for individuals' rights and dignity, and urged caution when disseminating information.