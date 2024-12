Israeli army claims Brigade 769 continues operations in South Lebanon, discovers and destroys weapons cache

Avichay Adraee, the Israeli army's spokesperson, claimed on X that Brigade 769 forces are conducting field operations in southern Lebanon to "neutralize threats."



According to Adraee, the operations target what he described as "objectives linked to Hezbollah near the border."



He stated: "During threat-neutralization operations, forces discovered numerous combat tools, including rocket launchers and Kornet missiles camouflaged in rugged and mountainous areas, alongside Kalashnikov rifles, ammunition magazines, and other military equipment."



Adraee said that "an anti-tank missile launcher used by Hezbollah operatives to fire towards towns in the Galilee Finger over the past year was also found and confiscated."



In another operation, the forces uncovered "a weapons depot containing RPG rockets and mortar shells," Adraee continued, adding that all seized materials were confiscated.



The spokesperson added that Brigade 769 "continues its deployment in southern Lebanon and along the border as part of its field operations to remove threats to Israeli citizens."



He concluded by reiterating ''the brigade's commitment to the understandings between Israel and Lebanon."

#عاجل قوات لواء 769 تواصل عملياتها لإزالة التهديدات من جنوب لبنان وتعثر على صواريخ كورنيت ومنصة إطلاق مضادة للدروع وتقوم بتدميرها



🔸تواصل قوات لواء 769 عملياتها الميدانية لإزالة التهديدات في جنوب لبنان وتعمل ضد أهداف إرهابية تابعة لمنظمة حزب الله الإرهابية بالقرب من الحدود.… pic.twitter.com/8Xd2Oumwbx — افيخاي ادرعي (@AvichayAdraee) December 13, 2024