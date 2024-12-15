News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
17
o
Bekaa
8
o
Keserwan
17
o
Metn
17
o
Mount Lebanon
15
o
North
18
o
South
17
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Special Episode
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
17
o
Bekaa
8
o
Keserwan
17
o
Metn
17
o
Mount Lebanon
15
o
North
18
o
South
17
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Documentaries
Lebanon’s Centennial
News Bulletin
The Untold History
Talk Show
Series
Sports
Variety
Other
Comedy
Oldies
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Signs positive ahead of Lebanon’s January 9 presidential election session, Egyptian ambassador tells LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-12-15 | 06:12
High views
Share
Share
2
min
Signs positive ahead of Lebanon’s January 9 presidential election session, Egyptian ambassador tells LBCI
Egyptian Ambassador to Lebanon Alaa Moussa emphasized that "Lebanese parties must act quickly and not tie their decisions to external changes."
He noted that U.S. Ambassador to Lebanon Lisa Johnson has repeatedly affirmed that the U.S. administration is committed to facilitating the election of a president as soon as possible.
Speaking on LBCI's "Nharkom Said" TV show, Moussa said, "Political forces in Lebanon are still engaging in dialogue, but the signs are positive. There is a clear commitment and genuine desire to ensure the success of the presidential election session on January 9."
He described Parliament Speaker Nabih Berri's invitation to ambassadors and members of the diplomatic corps to attend the session as a sign of "seriousness and a desire to emerge from the session with a president for Lebanon."
Moussa also highlighted that "Berri was clear with the Quintet Committee that the January 9 presidential election session will remain open for consecutive rounds," expressing hope for the swift election of a president.
He added, "The Quintet Committee had previously agreed on criteria for the presidency in coordination with political forces. Today, additional requirements have been included, such as the president’s commitment to implementing the ceasefire and advancing the reconstruction process."
Lebanon News
Lebanon
Egypt
Alaa Moussa
January 9
Presidential
Election
United States
Quintet Committee
Next
Israel's army claims military operations in South Lebanon, targeting Hezbollah infrastructure: Spokesperson
PM Mikati says Lebanon needs $5 billion for reconstruction, calls for international aid
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2024-12-11
Lebanon's Berri receives 'positive signals' from Quintet Committee on presidential election session
Lebanon News
2024-12-11
Lebanon's Berri receives 'positive signals' from Quintet Committee on presidential election session
0
Lebanon News
2024-12-11
Lebanon's Bassil and Berri discuss presidential election, hope for new president by January 9
Lebanon News
2024-12-11
Lebanon's Bassil and Berri discuss presidential election, hope for new president by January 9
0
Lebanon News
2024-12-04
Egyptian Ambassador to Lebanon discusses ceasefire and presidential election with National Moderation Bloc
Lebanon News
2024-12-04
Egyptian Ambassador to Lebanon discusses ceasefire and presidential election with National Moderation Bloc
0
Lebanon News
2024-12-03
Opposition forces in Lebanon push for January 9 as key date for presidential election
Lebanon News
2024-12-03
Opposition forces in Lebanon push for January 9 as key date for presidential election
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
09:34
Israel's army claims military operations in South Lebanon, targeting Hezbollah infrastructure: Spokesperson
Lebanon News
09:34
Israel's army claims military operations in South Lebanon, targeting Hezbollah infrastructure: Spokesperson
0
Lebanon News
05:53
PM Mikati says Lebanon needs $5 billion for reconstruction, calls for international aid
Lebanon News
05:53
PM Mikati says Lebanon needs $5 billion for reconstruction, calls for international aid
0
Lebanon News
11:21
Hezbollah's Naim Qassem: The resistance prevented Israel from achieving Its goals
Lebanon News
11:21
Hezbollah's Naim Qassem: The resistance prevented Israel from achieving Its goals
0
World News
10:25
Trump-Vance transition team issues statement targeting fake news against Massad Boulos
World News
10:25
Trump-Vance transition team issues statement targeting fake news against Massad Boulos
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
World News
2024-09-06
Durov says Telegram will tackle criticism of how it moderates content
World News
2024-09-06
Durov says Telegram will tackle criticism of how it moderates content
0
Lebanon News
2024-10-29
Communication lost with several families in Wata Khiam, South Lebanon, as Israeli army enters neighborhood
Lebanon News
2024-10-29
Communication lost with several families in Wata Khiam, South Lebanon, as Israeli army enters neighborhood
0
Middle East News
2024-10-26
Iranian army reports deaths of two soldiers in Israeli attacks
Middle East News
2024-10-26
Iranian army reports deaths of two soldiers in Israeli attacks
0
Middle East News
2024-07-27
US denounces 'horrific' missile attack on Druze village in Israel
Middle East News
2024-07-27
US denounces 'horrific' missile attack on Druze village in Israel
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2024-12-13
LBCI Reports: Lebanese General Security divides Syrian refugees into three categories at Masnaa border
Lebanon News
2024-12-13
LBCI Reports: Lebanese General Security divides Syrian refugees into three categories at Masnaa border
0
Middle East News
2024-12-12
LBCI visits Sayyida Zaynab shrine as calm returns to Damascus (Video)
Middle East News
2024-12-12
LBCI visits Sayyida Zaynab shrine as calm returns to Damascus (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2024-12-12
Video shows Lebanese army deploying in South Lebanon's Khiam as Israeli forces withdraw
Lebanon News
2024-12-12
Video shows Lebanese army deploying in South Lebanon's Khiam as Israeli forces withdraw
0
Middle East News
2024-12-12
LBCI sources clarify identity of man in viral video, confirms it is not missing journalist Austin Tice
Middle East News
2024-12-12
LBCI sources clarify identity of man in viral video, confirms it is not missing journalist Austin Tice
0
Lebanon News
2024-12-10
Hayat Tahrir al-Sham members spotted inspecting border crossings near Lebanon (Video)
Lebanon News
2024-12-10
Hayat Tahrir al-Sham members spotted inspecting border crossings near Lebanon (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2024-12-05
Israeli force erects barrier near Shebaa's al-Naqqar pond (Video)
Lebanon News
2024-12-05
Israeli force erects barrier near Shebaa's al-Naqqar pond (Video)
0
News Bulletin Reports
2024-12-02
Ed Gabriel on LBCI: 'Now is the time' to enforce Lebanon-Israel ceasefire, stresses agreement includes disarming all militias
News Bulletin Reports
2024-12-02
Ed Gabriel on LBCI: 'Now is the time' to enforce Lebanon-Israel ceasefire, stresses agreement includes disarming all militias
0
Lebanon News
2024-11-28
Lebanon's Ministry of Public Works repair Masnaa road, displaced return following ceasefire
Lebanon News
2024-11-28
Lebanon's Ministry of Public Works repair Masnaa road, displaced return following ceasefire
0
News Bulletin Reports
2024-11-27
US envoy Hochstein: Israel will hold positions in southern Lebanon until Lebanese army deploys
News Bulletin Reports
2024-11-27
US envoy Hochstein: Israel will hold positions in southern Lebanon until Lebanese army deploys
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Lebanon News
11:21
Hezbollah's Naim Qassem: The resistance prevented Israel from achieving Its goals
Lebanon News
11:21
Hezbollah's Naim Qassem: The resistance prevented Israel from achieving Its goals
2
World News
10:25
Trump-Vance transition team issues statement targeting fake news against Massad Boulos
World News
10:25
Trump-Vance transition team issues statement targeting fake news against Massad Boulos
3
Lebanon News
09:34
Israel's army claims military operations in South Lebanon, targeting Hezbollah infrastructure: Spokesperson
Lebanon News
09:34
Israel's army claims military operations in South Lebanon, targeting Hezbollah infrastructure: Spokesperson
4
Middle East News
12:09
HTS leader Ahmed Al Sharaa criticizes Israeli actions, emphasizes stability in Syria
Middle East News
12:09
HTS leader Ahmed Al Sharaa criticizes Israeli actions, emphasizes stability in Syria
5
News Bulletin Reports
13:00
Intel and strategy: Inside Israel's regional plan against Iran
News Bulletin Reports
13:00
Intel and strategy: Inside Israel's regional plan against Iran
6
News Bulletin Reports
12:55
Syria's silent export: The rise of Captagon as a financial powerhouse
News Bulletin Reports
12:55
Syria's silent export: The rise of Captagon as a financial powerhouse
7
Lebanon News
06:12
Signs positive ahead of Lebanon’s January 9 presidential election session, Egyptian ambassador tells LBCI
Lebanon News
06:12
Signs positive ahead of Lebanon’s January 9 presidential election session, Egyptian ambassador tells LBCI
8
Lebanon News
05:53
PM Mikati says Lebanon needs $5 billion for reconstruction, calls for international aid
Lebanon News
05:53
PM Mikati says Lebanon needs $5 billion for reconstruction, calls for international aid
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More