Signs positive ahead of Lebanon’s January 9 presidential election session, Egyptian ambassador tells LBCI

Egyptian Ambassador to Lebanon Alaa Moussa emphasized that "Lebanese parties must act quickly and not tie their decisions to external changes."



He noted that U.S. Ambassador to Lebanon Lisa Johnson has repeatedly affirmed that the U.S. administration is committed to facilitating the election of a president as soon as possible.



Speaking on LBCI's "Nharkom Said" TV show, Moussa said, "Political forces in Lebanon are still engaging in dialogue, but the signs are positive. There is a clear commitment and genuine desire to ensure the success of the presidential election session on January 9."



He described Parliament Speaker Nabih Berri's invitation to ambassadors and members of the diplomatic corps to attend the session as a sign of "seriousness and a desire to emerge from the session with a president for Lebanon."



Moussa also highlighted that "Berri was clear with the Quintet Committee that the January 9 presidential election session will remain open for consecutive rounds," expressing hope for the swift election of a president.



He added, "The Quintet Committee had previously agreed on criteria for the presidency in coordination with political forces. Today, additional requirements have been included, such as the president’s commitment to implementing the ceasefire and advancing the reconstruction process."