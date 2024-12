The Israeli army claimed on Sunday that it conducted "military activities" in six major areas of southern Lebanon, "eliminating" elements and destroying numerous infrastructures, adding that the 98th Division "prepares to continue operations on various fronts."



"Over the past three months, the 98th Division conducted several division-level operations in different areas in southern Lebanon, including Kfarkela, Odaisseh, Rab El Thalathine, Markaba, Taybeh, and Khiam," Israeli army spokesperson Avichay Adraee said in a post on X.



"In recent weeks, the division operated against military targets in the Khiam area, a town that served as a central Hezbollah stronghold and from which thousands of rockets were fired toward Israel. During their activities, the soldiers 'eliminated' numerous elements and located and dismantled over 300 infrastructure sites," he noted.



He further noted: "Since the ceasefire agreement came into effect, the division’s troops have continued to operate in southern Lebanon while adhering to the terms of the understandings between Israel and Lebanon."



"The troops have been operating in order to prevent Hezbollah from regrouping, locate weapons and infrastructure, and remove threats to the State of Israel and its citizens. Additional army troops are continuing to operate in the area."

#عاجل أنشطة عسكرية في ست مناطق رئيسية في جنوب لبنان: القضاء على مخربين وتدمير بنى ارهابية عديدة حيث تستعد الفرقة 98 لمواصلة الأنشطة في مختلف الجبهات



🔸نفذت قوات الفرقة 98، عدة حملات عسكرية على مدار الأشهر الثلاثة الماضية في مناطق مختلفة في قلب قرى جنوب لبنان هي كفركلا والعديسة… pic.twitter.com/07Es5w4JvU — افيخاي ادرعي (@AvichayAdraee) December 15, 2024