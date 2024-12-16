Walid Joumblatt stresses the importance of electing a president on January 9

2024-12-16 | 11:47
LBCI
Walid Joumblatt stresses the importance of electing a president on January 9
Walid Joumblatt stresses the importance of electing a president on January 9

Former MP Walid Joumblatt emphasized the urgency of electing a president for Lebanon on January 9.  

Following his meeting with Parliament Speaker Nabih Berri in Ain el-Tineh, Joumblatt stated, "I was in Paris with Teymour, where we met with French President Emmanuel Macron. Upon my return to Lebanon, I briefed Speaker Berri on the outcomes of the meeting."  

He described recent regional developments as "a seismic shift," highlighting the necessity of electing a president to fortify the country against potential repercussions.  

Joumblatt noted, "Syria has undergone significant changes in just one week. This is a topic for further discussion."  

