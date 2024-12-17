Lebanese Internal Security Forces warn against using Israeli-developed WAZE App

Lebanon News
2024-12-17 | 11:40
High views
Lebanese Internal Security Forces warn against using Israeli-developed WAZE App
Lebanese Internal Security Forces warn against using Israeli-developed WAZE App

The Directorate General of the Internal Security Forces announced that, as part of its ongoing monitoring of electronic applications, social media pages, and online accounts, it became suspicious of the application "WAZE." 

This app assists users in reaching their destination by guiding them along the fastest route and providing precise directions based on traffic data, with the aim of avoiding unnecessary risks on the indicated roads.


Through investigations and inquiries, it was revealed that the app was developed in the Israeli entity by "WAZE Mobile," a company founded by Israeli nationals. 

The company also received funding from two Israeli companies and one American company.

As a result, the Directorate has warned citizens against downloading and using this potentially hazardous application, urging them to use alternative apps that provide similar services, such as "Google Maps," which offers comprehensive information and road maps along with its own features.

Lebanon News

Application

Maps

Internal Forces

Lebanon

Israel

