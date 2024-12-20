Lebanese Prime Minister Najib Mikati held a meeting on Friday with the United Nations Resident Coordinator in Lebanon, Imran Riza, the World Bank's Regional Director for the Middle East, Jean-Christophe Carret, and the European Union Ambassador, Sandra De Waele.



Also attending the meeting were Prime Minister Mikati's advisors, former Minister Nicolas Nahas and Ziad Mikati.



The discussions focused on coordination between the Lebanese government and international institutions, including the U.N., the EU, and the World Bank, to provide assistance and support to Lebanon, particularly in the area of reconstruction.



Prime Minister Mikati also briefed the attendees on the current security situation in the country, discussing the matter with the Director General of the Internal Security Forces, Major General Imad Othman.