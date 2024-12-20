MP Bilal Abdallah: We have yet to see the minimal efforts needed to prepare for January 9

MP Bilal Abdallah highlighted the importance of electing a president who can reassure the Lebanese people and reopen the country to international relations in light of regional changes.



Speaking on LBCI, Abdallah remarked that some now view the idea of a "consensus president" as provocative, urging a focus on finding a leader capable of addressing internal concerns and fostering external connections.



He reiterated his bloc's previous support for Army Commander Joseph Aoun as a presidential candidate, criticizing certain factions for lacking the courage to endorse their preferred candidates publicly.



"Aoun was one of the three candidates we proposed earlier, and the country cannot endure more political vacuum," he said.



Abdallah stressed the urgency of breaking the political deadlock before the next presidential session scheduled for January 9.



"We have yet to see the minimal efforts needed to prepare for this pivotal session," he added.



Despite political differences, Abdullah reaffirmed the strong relationship between his bloc and Parliament Speaker Nabih Berri, stating, "No one can come between us, even if we end up voting for different candidates."