Car runs over security officer in Beirut, Lebanon (Video)

Lebanon News
2024-12-21 | 09:57
Car runs over security officer in Beirut, Lebanon (Video)
0min
Car runs over security officer in Beirut, Lebanon (Video)

A video has emerged on Saturday showing a car in Beirut running over a security officer.

The incident reportedly occurred in a busy area of the city, sparking widespread outrage on social media.
 

Lebanon News

Lebanon

Car

Beirut

