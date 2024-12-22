News
Lebanese Druze delegation meets Syrian leadership, opening new chapter in relations
Lebanon News
2024-12-22 | 07:02
High views
Share
Share
3
min
Lebanese Druze delegation meets Syrian leadership, opening new chapter in relations
A delegation from the Progressive Socialist Party (PSP), led by former leader Walid Joumblatt and accompanied by members of the Democratic Gathering bloc and Druze spiritual leaders, visited the People's Palace in Damascus to congratulate Ahmad Al Sharaa on the fall of the Assad regime.
During the meeting, Sheikh Sami Abi Al-Muna, the spiritual leader of the Druze community, suggested organizing a spiritual summit to bring together religious leaders from Lebanon and Syria, aiming to foster peace and mutual understanding.
"The Syrian people deserve peace and prosperity because Syria is the beating heart of Arabism," he said.
In his remarks, Walid Joumblatt expressed hope for restoring Lebanese-Syrian relations through proper diplomatic channels. He emphasized the need for accountability for crimes committed against both the Lebanese and Syrian peoples and suggested transforming specific detention centers into historical museums as reminders of past oppression.
"The path ahead is long, and we both face challenges from Israeli expansionism," Joumblatt noted. He also announced plans to present a memorandum from the Democratic Gathering on Lebanese-Syrian relations, praising the Syrian people for their significant victories and resilience in overcoming tyranny.
After the meeting, Joumblatt described the discussions as excellent, noting, "We have opened a new page between the two peoples. I am here for all of Syria, not just Sweida."
Ahmad Al Sharaa, head of Syria's new leadership, highlighted the broader implications of their recent struggle.
"Our battle saved the region from a large-scale regional war, possibly even a global one," he stated.
Al Sharaa acknowledged Syria's past negative role in Lebanon and pledged to respect Lebanon's sovereignty and security, emphasizing that the new Syria would not interfere negatively in Lebanese affairs but rather serve as a supportive partner.
Regarding Lebanon's Shiite community, Al Sharaa called for dialogue beyond political divisions, advocating for a fresh start with all segments of the Lebanese population.
Reflecting on Syria's transformation, he noted, "The international community failed to resolve the Syrian crisis over 14 years. We chose a different path, understanding that people must claim their rights with their own hands. Syria will not revert to its former ways."
Lebanon News
Middle East News
Lebanese
Druze
Delegation
Syria
Leadership
Relations
Walid Joumblatt
Ahmad Al Sharaa
