Middle East Airlines announces schedule changes for flights between August 8 and 11

Middle East Airlines has announced changes to the departure times of several flights scheduled between August 8 and August 11, 2025. The affected routes include flights to and from Paris, Nice, Milan, Frankfurt, Istanbul, Larnaca, Cairo, Baghdad, Najaf, Abu Dhabi, Jeddah, Dammam, Lagos, Accra, and Abidjan.The airline said the adjustments were made for operational reasons.To view the updated flight schedule, click here