Amal Movement criticizes Lebanese government, calls for focus on ceasefire and national unity

The Central Media Office of the Amal Movement criticized the Lebanese government for rushing to make further gratuitous concessions to Israel through new agreements.



The movement said the government should instead focus its efforts on consolidating the ceasefire and putting an end to the ‘Israeli killing machine.’



Amal added that the government’s actions contradict the president’s oath of office and its own ministerial statement. It described the upcoming Cabinet session as an opportunity to correct the course and restore Lebanese solidarity as it once was.