Hezbollah: Nawaf Salam’s government committed ‘major sin,’ will treat decision as ‘nonexistent’

Hezbollah on Wednesday strongly criticized the government of Prime Minister Nawaf Salam, describing its latest decision as a “major sin” that strips Lebanon of its right to resist Israeli aggression.



In a statement, the group said the decision clearly violates the national pact and contradicts the government’s ministerial statement.



Hezbollah added that the move undermines Lebanon’s sovereignty and gives Israel free rein to threaten the country’s security, territory, political future, and very existence. “We will therefore treat this decision as if it does not exist,” the statement read.



The group also expressed its readiness to discuss a national defense strategy, but not “under the sound of aggression.”