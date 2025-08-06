UNESCO Regional Director briefs President Aoun on support for Lebanon

The Regional Director of UNESCO in Beirut, Paolo Fontani, briefed President Joseph Aoun on the activities of the regional office and the support UNESCO provides to Lebanon in cultural, media, intellectual, and heritage fields. This support includes securing funding for a number of projects identified by the relevant ministries, particularly the Ministries of Culture and Information.



In the presence of Information Minister Paul Morcos, Fontani noted that UNESCO has worked with the Ministry of Information to rehabilitate the archives of Tele Liban and has contributed to other initiatives in the same sector.



He also highlighted the organization’s efforts to preserve Lebanese heritage and expand cultural centers across various regions in Lebanon.



Minister Morcos emphasized the strong cooperation between the ministry and UNESCO across multiple fields, and the support the ministry's institutions have received in several areas.



President Aoun welcomed Fontani and wished him success in his mission in Lebanon, expressing gratitude for his attention to the country’s needs in the areas under UNESCO’s purview.