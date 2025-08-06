PM Salam chairs meeting to address Lebanon’s growing traffic crisis

06-08-2025 | 10:15
PM Salam chairs meeting to address Lebanon's growing traffic crisis
2min
PM Salam chairs meeting to address Lebanon’s growing traffic crisis

Prime Minister Nawaf Salam chaired a meeting at the Grand Serail to address the worsening traffic crisis in Beirut and other regions, in the presence of security officials and representatives from the Interior Ministry.

The meeting identified key causes of the traffic crisis, such as limited ISF personnel, insufficient equipment and readiness, the absence of a regulated public transport system, persistent problems with the vehicle inspection program, non-functional traffic lights, and ineffective parking meters.

Several urgent measures were agreed upon, including:

* Enhancing coordination between the Interior and Public Works ministries to rehabilitate road infrastructure ahead of the winter season and school reopening.
* Reactivating out-of-service traffic signals at critical intersections in Beirut.
* Improving the deployment of traffic officers in the capital and boosting field readiness.
* Reviewing and improving the vehicle inspection system to ensure efficiency and transparency.
* Launching a gradual plan to expand the effectiveness of public transportation in Beirut and other areas.

The meeting falls within the government’s efforts to address traffic as one of the pressing daily challenges affecting citizens’ lives and safety.

