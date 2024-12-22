Lebanese Army takes control of Palestinian military post in Zahle

Lebanon News
2024-12-22 | 10:57
High views
Lebanese Army takes control of Palestinian military post in Zahle
Lebanese Army takes control of Palestinian military post in Zahle

As part of ongoing efforts to reclaim military positions previously held by Palestinian factions within Lebanese territory, a unit of the Lebanese Army assumed control of the Jbailet Ain el Baida post in the town of Kfar Zabad, Zahle. 

The Popular Front formerly operated the post for the Liberation of Palestine (PFLP) – General Command.  

The army seized a significant cache of weapons, ammunition, and military equipment during the operation.  

This initiative is part of a broader campaign aimed at maintaining security and stability and asserting state authority across all regions of Lebanon.

