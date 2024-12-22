Lebanon receives Kuwaiti Air Force plane with medical aid

Caretaker Environment Minister Nasser Yassin received a Kuwaiti Air Force plane carrying medical supplies from Kuwait.



The aid was organized by the Lebanese community in Kuwait in coordination with the Lebanese Embassy and supervised by Ambassador Ahmad Arafa.



The reception was attended by representatives from the Kuwaiti Embassy in Lebanon, including its advisor and team, along with officials from the Public Health Ministry and the Higher Relief Council.



Minister Yassin, speaking on behalf of the Lebanese government and the Prime Minister, extended gratitude to Kuwait for its solidarity with Lebanon during the ongoing crisis caused by the Israeli aggression.