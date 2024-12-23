MP Kassem Hachem tells LBCI: Efforts are underway to elect a president during the January 9 session

Lebanon News
2024-12-23 | 04:22
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
MP Kassem Hachem tells LBCI: Efforts are underway to elect a president during the January 9 session
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
2min
MP Kassem Hachem tells LBCI: Efforts are underway to elect a president during the January 9 session

MP Kassem Hachem stated that the presidential election session scheduled for January 9 remains on track, with no new developments despite ongoing speculations.

Speaking on LBCI's "Nharkom Said" TV show, Hachem said, "Communications are ongoing, but the final picture of the candidate has yet to be clarified."  

He added, "Efforts are being made to ensure the January 9 session results in the election of a president, with discussions ongoing among all parties to reach consensus or agreement on selecting a candidate. The issue of disrupting the session depends on the parliamentary blocs themselves."  

Regarding the "veto" imposed on certain names, Hachem noted, "There may be specific views, and all blocs have opinions that could either support or oppose certain candidates to varying degrees."  

He also mentioned that "Parliament Speaker Nabih Berri is in contact with all blocs, including the various opposition factions, to finalize a clear picture of the presidential candidate before the session date."
 

Lebanon News

Lebanon

Kassem Hachem

President

Election

Session

January 9

LBCI Next
Lebanon's PM Mikati emphasizes full implementation of Resolution 1701 during UNIFIL visit
Lebanese army commander and PM Mikati visit South Lebanon to assess military readiness
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-12-15

Signs positive ahead of Lebanon’s January 9 presidential election session, Egyptian ambassador tells LBCI

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-12-11

Lebanon's Berri receives 'positive signals' from Quintet Committee on presidential election session

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-12-11

Lebanon's Bassil and Berri discuss presidential election, hope for new president by January 9

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2024-12-04

Lebanon's presidential election: Two perspectives emerge ahead of January session

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
07:36

Israeli army destroys homes in southern Lebanon’s Tyre district

LBCI
Lebanon News
06:21

PM Mikati vows comprehensive reconstruction plan for southern Lebanon, praises the army’s resilience

LBCI
Lebanon News
05:19

Israel's army raises Israeli flag in southern Lebanon’s Tyre district

LBCI
Lebanon News
05:06

Lebanon's PM Mikati emphasizes full implementation of Resolution 1701 during UNIFIL visit

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-11-27

Lebanese Army announces deployment plans and safety measures amid ceasefire implementation

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-11-03

Israeli army issues evacuation warning for residents in Douris, Bekaa

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-10-02

LBCI reports: Israeli military vehicles and troops enter road between Odaisseh and Kfarkela, south Lebanon

LBCI
Middle East News
2024-12-06

Syrian opposition fighters seize a key military base in Daraa, sources say

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-12-21

Car runs over security officer in Beirut, Lebanon (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-12-20

A delegation of Druze religious leaders from Lebanon visits Jabal al-Arab, Syria (Video)

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2024-12-16

Inside Tartus Port: Russia's strategic naval presence in the Middle East

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2024-12-16

Destruction and aftermath: Syrian coast sees largest Israeli attack in over a decade

LBCI
Middle East News
2024-12-16

LBCI reports from Bmalkah in Tartus following Israeli airstrikes

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-12-13

LBCI Reports: Lebanese General Security divides Syrian refugees into three categories at Masnaa border

LBCI
Middle East News
2024-12-12

LBCI visits Sayyida Zaynab shrine as calm returns to Damascus (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-12-12

Video shows Lebanese army deploying in South Lebanon's Khiam as Israeli forces withdraw

LBCI
Middle East News
2024-12-12

LBCI sources clarify identity of man in viral video, confirms it is not missing journalist Austin Tice

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:07

Beirut's Basta remains in ruins: Residents await post-war relief amid delayed reconstruction efforts

LBCI
Lebanon News
10:57

Lebanese Army takes control of Palestinian military post in Zahle

LBCI
Middle East News
10:18

Syria's new leader invites former Vice President Farouk Al Sharaa to National Dialogue Conference

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:50

Regional dynamics: Israel confronts growing security concerns in light of multi-front challenges

LBCI
Lebanon News
05:19

Israel's army raises Israeli flag in southern Lebanon’s Tyre district

LBCI
Lebanon News
09:15

Lebanese Red Cross receives seven detainees released by Israel

LBCI
Lebanon News
04:08

Lebanese army commander and PM Mikati visit South Lebanon to assess military readiness

LBCI
Lebanon News
05:06

Lebanon's PM Mikati emphasizes full implementation of Resolution 1701 during UNIFIL visit

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More