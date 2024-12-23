MP Kassem Hachem tells LBCI: Efforts are underway to elect a president during the January 9 session

MP Kassem Hachem stated that the presidential election session scheduled for January 9 remains on track, with no new developments despite ongoing speculations.



Speaking on LBCI's "Nharkom Said" TV show, Hachem said, "Communications are ongoing, but the final picture of the candidate has yet to be clarified."



He added, "Efforts are being made to ensure the January 9 session results in the election of a president, with discussions ongoing among all parties to reach consensus or agreement on selecting a candidate. The issue of disrupting the session depends on the parliamentary blocs themselves."



Regarding the "veto" imposed on certain names, Hachem noted, "There may be specific views, and all blocs have opinions that could either support or oppose certain candidates to varying degrees."



He also mentioned that "Parliament Speaker Nabih Berri is in contact with all blocs, including the various opposition factions, to finalize a clear picture of the presidential candidate before the session date."