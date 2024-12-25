News
PM Mikati meets families of Islamist detainees
Lebanon News
2024-12-25 | 07:57
PM Mikati meets families of Islamist detainees
Lebanese Prime Minister Najib Mikati met with a delegation representing the families of Islamist detainees to discuss their ongoing plight, which has persisted for years.
The families urged Mikati to resolve their loved ones' cases and address the prolonged detentions.
Mikati emphasized the importance of reaching a definitive resolution to this longstanding issue. He stated that he had directed Justice Minister Henry Khoury to appoint a team comprising a judge from the Public Prosecution, an Internal Security Forces (ISF) officer, and a representative from the Red Cross to inspect the prisons and monitor necessary actions.
These measures will remain in place until Parliament deliberates on the proposed general amnesty law, with pending legislative drafts expected to move forward.
In parallel, Mikati instructed authorities to expedite trials for detainees who remain not convicted, aiming to uphold justice.
"It is unacceptable for individuals to remain detained for years without trial, with some possibly having served longer than the sentences they might receive," he remarked.
Lebanon News
PM
Najib Mikati
Families
Islamist
Detainees
