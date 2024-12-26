Haaretz cites Israeli army sources: "We will Stay in Lebanon until the Lebanese Army fully controls the South"

2024-12-26 | 08:21
Haaretz cites Israeli army sources: &quot;We will Stay in Lebanon until the Lebanese Army fully controls the South&quot;
Haaretz cites Israeli army sources: "We will Stay in Lebanon until the Lebanese Army fully controls the South"

The Israeli newspaper Haaretz, quoting unnamed Israeli military sources, reported that Israel's forces intend to remain in Lebanon until the Lebanese Army establishes full control over the southern regions of the country.

