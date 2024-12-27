Hezbollah MP Fadlallah accuses Israel of exploiting ceasefire to target front-line villages

Loyalty to the Resistance Bloc MP Hassan Fadlallah criticized Israel’s attempts to exploit the ceasefire, claiming the Israeli military is using the opportunity to carry out plans of destruction, leveling, and attacks on front-line villages.



Speaking at a ceremony honoring Hezbollah martyrs, Fadlallah emphasized the responsibility of the Lebanese state, the monitoring committee, UNIFIL, the Lebanese army, and the countries that brokered the ceasefire.



He said Hezbollah continues to follow up with relevant parties but reaffirmed that the people of southern Lebanon, the resistance, and the wider Lebanese communities do not need evidence of the resistance’s role in protecting the country, citing the army-people-resistance equation.



He also addressed the failure of the international community to provide the promised protection during the 30-day ceasefire period, stating that Hezbollah remains focused on the next 60-day phase.



Fadlallah stressed the need for political pressure to ensure the implementation of the agreement, calling for a continuation of actions that lead to respect for the ceasefire terms.