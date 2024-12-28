KSrelief continues emergency relief efforts for displaced families from South Lebanon

The King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center (KSrelief) continues its emergency intervention efforts to support displaced families from South Lebanon.



The center has been distributing essential relief items, including food supplies, shelter materials, winter clothing, and blankets, to families who have fled from southern Lebanon.



The distributions targeted displaced families in several areas, including Beirut, Aaramoun, Iqlim al-Kharrub, Central Bekaa, and Western Bekaa.



In Saturday’s efforts, relief assistance reached 1,226 families, benefitting over 6,000 individuals.